Field Day announces incredible 2nd wave of artists

Since 2007, Field Day has been more than just a festival; it’s a place where underground music, cutting-edge artists, and diverse audiences come together in celebration of what’s next in music. Today, they announce the second wave of their 2025 lineup, including Mercury-prize-winning artist James Blake and dubstep legend Mala going b2b for their only announced DJ set together in 2025.

James Blake is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and record producer known for his unique style, which merges gentle R&B vocals with the deep bass and minimal rhythms of dubstep. He’ll be going b2b with dubstep legend and one-half of revered duo Digital Mystikz, Mala. Mala has created some of the most powerful basslines, earning his place as one of the most respected and unmatched selectors in electronic music.

Also new to the roster is acid and Italo house-inspired Demi Riquísimo going b2b with the bright and high-energy Matisa, DJ duo Dresden (Opium Club resident Manfredas and underground favourite Ivan Smagghe), serious selector and Rinse FM resident Emerald, versatile and multifaceted artist Storm Mollison, cult Aussie DJ, producer and all-round entertainer Partiboi69, multidisciplinary artist Regularfantasy, the femme-forward rhythmic powerhouse Roza Terenzi, house and techno stalwart Special Request going b2b with global star and driving force behind the resurgence of the British Punjabi and South Asian music scene Yung Singh.

Plus, Spray presents Spriitzz Live for all heads-down prog enthusiasts, rising electronic producer SWIM, NTS resident and electronic soul artist Tarzsa, techno maximalist VTSS and house, rave and garage innovators Y U QT. Last but by no means least – jungle aficionado’s 4AM Kru bring their inimitable live chaos to the Field Day stage ensuring absolute carnage in the crowd from start to finish with this stacked line up.

They’ll be joining headliner Peggy Gou, plus an already stacked roster of cutting-edge electronic artists. For 18 years, Field Day has been a cornerstone of London’s festival scene, recognized for pushing boundaries and shaping musical trends. The 2025 lineup reflects this dedication to innovation, setting the stage for another iconic edition at Brockwell Park.

Field Day isn’t just an event; it’s a community, a movement, and a promise of musical discovery year after year.

FULL LINEUP

Headliner

Peggy Gou

A-Z

4am Kru || AK Sports || Bubble Love (Ross From Friends) || Demi Riquísimo B2B Matisa || Dixon (A/V Show) || Dresden (Ivan Smagghe and Manfredas) || Emerald || Fatima Yamaha (Live) || Folamour || Girls Dont Sync || James Blake (DJ) b2b Mala || Jayda G || Jungle (DJ Set) || Mall Grab || Midland || Modeselektor (DJ Set) || Partiboi69 || Regularfantasy || Roza Terenzi || Skream & Benga || Special Request B2B Yung Singh || Spray presents Spriitzz Live || Storm Mollison || SWIM || Tarzsa || VTSS || Y U QT

