FCA calls for firms to improve bereavement handling times and shares best practice

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has found that while life insurers provide good service to bereaved customers, they need to settle claims quicker and improve how they measure customer experience.

The multi-firm review found evidence of good practice, such as firms providing additional support for claimants throughout what is a difficult time for them. The FCA also recognises firms can face challenges in providing a timely service, such as obtaining the evidence needed to assess a claim.

However, the FCA has found that many firms still have further to go to meet its expectations, particularly in the measurement, monitoring, and delivery of good service outcomes for customers.

The FCA found that firms took, on average, between 53 and 122 days to process a claim, from start to finish, for a term insurance policy, within 36 days for group life cover, 20 days for over 50 plans, and 53 days for whole of life. However, measurement is inconsistent as few firms captured these figures.

The FCA will be engaging with industry to collectively improve customer outcomes and address the findings. The regulator will do further work to understand what changes have been made and will take action if it doesn’t see improvements.

Matt Brewis, director of insurance at the FCA, said:

‘The loss of a loved one can be intensely stressful and we expect firms to offer the right support to help their customers during this difficult time.

‘We expect all life insurers to act on our findings and avoid unnecessary delays with claims.’

Following the introduction of the Consumer Duty in July 2023, firms are required to ensure consumers are at the heart of their business and must act to deliver good outcomes for them.

