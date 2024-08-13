Family-Friendly Activities and Attractions In And Around Essex County

Do you live in Essex County or visiting with family? If you need some ideas for family-friendly activities, we have a lineup for you that’s sure to please! Planning and embarking on these family excursions can be fun, yet exhausting. Don’t forget to take a break with your favorite games at an online casino where you may qualify for a casino bonus as a first-time player!

Adventure Island

Adventure Island in Southend-on-Sea is the best amusement park attraction in Essex County, ready to give you and your family a day of fun, laughter, and memories. From Ferris wheels and roller coasters to water slides and sky drop rides, the thrills and chills of a day at the amusement park are all here with more than 40 rides and attractions including arcades and eateries.

Wristbands are sometimes half off after a certain time of day. Purchasing an annual pass could be one of the best ways to enjoy the park more often and get your money’s worth in just a couple of trips. Check their website for more information.

Colchester Zoo

Colchester Zoo won the Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards for 2024, so you can tell it’s going to be one wild ride for you and your family when you book your visit! There are many animals to see and learn about including iguanas, guinea pigs, penguins, giraffes, koi fish, lions, lemurs, otters, monkeys, elephants, wolves, and so much more.

You can also enjoy the many family-friendly activities like the jungle tumble play area, feeding the giraffes, visiting the Discovery Den, and riding the Lost Madagascar Road Train. Before you go, don’t forget to stop by the Outpost Gift Shop to purchase a souvenir to remember your visit to Colchester Zoo!

Clacton Pier

The National Piers Society named Clacton Pier the Pier of the Year for its unique collection of many fun attractions and rides fun for the whole family. It opened in 1871 and is still in operation over 140 years later.

Explore the roaring attraction of life-size dinosaurs and the 4-D theater on Jurassic Pier. See how many strikes you can score at their 10-pin bowling attraction. Visit Discovery Bay for a soft play experience for children ages 12 and under. You can also play darts, shuffleboard, and even mini-golf.

Partyman World of Play

Partyman World of Play is an awesome indoor playground open daily so it’s flexible for you to plan your visit. Each play area is separated by age with many slides and tunnels and a football playing area. The toddler area includes low obstacles and a small ball pit. The big kid area has long and winding slides for thrilling entertainment. You can also book a birthday party package with a private party room and play vouchers for a certain number of kids to enjoy the indoor playground.

Epping Forest

Epping Forest is a 2,400-hectare woodland area that has been a waterfront community since 1926. While it’s a peaceful residential area with over 300 homes, it also is home to Drevar Park where you can enjoy scenic views of the Severn River. The park is also great for family picnics, bike rides, and nature walks.

Lee Valley Animal Adventure Park

Lee Valley Animal Adventure Park’s peak season is Easter to late August where they are open daily. The off-season schedule is where they are open on weekends. They are closed in November and December except for their annual Santa Claus experience.

While you can pack a lunch and enjoy it in between visiting the animals at the park, you can also visit the on-site cafe for yummy bites like homemade burgers and fries. During the summer, try to book your trip during KidsFest which usually takes place from late July to early September. Enjoy educational exhibits, animal meet-and-greets, adventure playgrounds, and live entertainment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

