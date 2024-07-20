Fairfields Farm Crisps Invests in New State-of-the-Art Fryer

Fairfields Farm, a leading producer of premium hand-cooked crisps, is thrilled to announce the installation of its brand-new state-of-the-art fryer. Set to significantly enhance its production capabilities, this milestone upgrade is expected to increase the company’s weekly crisp yield by an impressive 90%, enabling Fairfields Farm to meet growing consumer demand and expand its market presence.

Over £2 million has been invested in the factory over the past year and the new crisp fryer represents another significant investment in the future of Fairfields Farm, reflecting the company’s commitment to innovation, quality, and sustainable growth. The enhanced production capabilities will support the company’s growth strategy and reinforce its position as a leader in the premium snack category across branded and private label production.

The announcement of the company’s significant site investments and improvement comes after a hugely successful year of trading in 2023 with crisp sales up by 46% and branded crisps sales up by a significant 70% compared to 2022. Additionally, the brand expanded its award-winning line-up with a new and exciting flavour, Prawn Cocktail, earlier this year.

Co-founder of Fairfields Farm, Robert Strathern, says: “We are incredibly excited about the installation of our new fryer on the farm. As demand for our crisps continues to grow locally and further afield, this significant upgrade will allow us to increase our production capacity to meet consumer needs.”

