Essex Housing Awards returns to spotlight housing excellence in 2025

On 29 April, at the Building New Communities Conference, the highly anticipated Essex Housing Awards, in association with Birketts (marking their fourth year as headline partners), launched with the aim to celebrate the progress and innovations in the Essex housing sector.

The Awards will be brought together in partnership with the Essex Developers Group (EDG), the South Essex Housing Group (SEHG), and the Essex Housing Officers Group (EHOG).

Steven Kay, Partner and Joint Head of Residential Development at Birketts, said: “Birketts is again proud to support the Essex Housing Awards as they mark their fifth anniversary.

“Each year, we’ve sponsored and attended the award ceremony and witnessed the significant impact they have on individuals and businesses. These awards recognise and honour the people and projects that are making a difference across the housing sector in Essex. From brilliant builds to community-focused initiatives, they celebrate the best of what housing can be. If you’re doing great work in the public, private or voluntary sectors, now is the time to shout about it.”

The event will showcase the best housing schemes, projects and partnerships across the county. This year, we have twelve categories open for entry, with a closing deadline of Friday, 27 June.

Find all twelve award categories below:

1. Small Housing Schemes (1-24 homes)

2. Medium Housing Schemes (25-100 homes)

3. Large Housing Schemes (101+ homes)

4. Excellence in Design and Placemaking

5. Excellence in Construction Skills

6. Climate Action – Decarbonisation Retrofit

7. Climate Action – Decarbonisation New Build

8. Meeting Housing Need – Specialist Housing

9. Meeting Housing Need – Homelessness

10. Smart Working

11. Housing and Development Professional of the Year

12. The Mo Slade Rising Star Award

The awards emphasise the most important themes in the housing industry, reflecting popular categories from previous years. The Climate Action category has been divided into two specialised categories: Climate Action – Decarbonisation Retrofit and Climate Action – Decarbonisation New Build. Similarly, the Meeting Housing Need category has been expanded to include homelessness prevention and specialist housing. The Smart Working category, which received strong interest last year, remains this year.

