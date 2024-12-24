Experience the magic of Christmas with Colchester Museums

This Christmas, immerse yourself in a world of history and holiday cheer with Colchester Museums. Whether you’re a history enthusiast, a family seeking festive fun, or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, Colchester Museums offer the perfect destination for everyone to enjoy before schools return in the New Year.

Over the holidays, Colchester Castle is ready to welcome visitors of all ages to delve into its rich history with a festive twist. Dressed in sparkling Christmas decorations, the Castle promises to delight. Explore treasures and tales dating back 2,000 years in a setting that combines historical grandeur with seasonal magic. As Europe’s largest Norman Keep, Colchester Castle offers a range of glittering treasures, interactive exhibits, and special guided tours that bring history to life.

Please note: Colchester Castle will be closed from the 24-27 December and 1 January 2025.

Delight in the charm of Hollytrees Museum, located in a beautiful Georgian townhouse. This family-friendly museum showcases Colchester’s social history through engaging displays and interactive exhibits. Children will love the hands-on activities, while parents can take a nostalgic journey through time.

Please note: Hollytrees Museum will be closed from the 24-27 December and 1 January 2025.

Looking for a memorable Christmas gift? Treat your loved ones to Colchester Museums annual pass, offering unlimited visits to all three city centre museums throughout the year. It’s a gift that keeps on giving! Buy online: Colchester Museums Pass

Cllr Natalie Sommers, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Heritage and Public Protection, said: “The festive season is the perfect time to explore Colchester Museums, with engaging exhibits and activities designed to make learning fun. With school not resuming for most until the 6 January, there’s plenty of time to discover new adventures and create unforgettable memories.”

Don’t let the Christmas holidays go by without a visit to Colchester Museums. With so much to see and do, it’s the perfect way to keep the family entertained and inspired this festive season.

