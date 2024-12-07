Experience the magic of Christmas at Colchester Museums with two festive free events

Celebrate the festive season with two cheerful events from Colchester Museums this December, supported by the Friends of Colchester Museums. Hollytrees Museum and Colchester Castle are both hosting special open days, offering the perfect opportunity to soak up some Christmas cheer while exploring the town’s rich history.

On Saturday 7 December, Hollytrees Museum will welcome visitors for a free open day from 10am to 4pm. Step back in time and experience the magic of Christmas in the Victorian and Edwardian eras. In the morning, from 10.30am to 12.30pm, guests will have the chance to meet Mrs. Round, the Mistress of the House in the early 1900s. She will share stories of Hollytrees’ festive past and invite visitors to handle fascinating objects from the museum’s collection, showcasing the kinds of gifts that were treasured over a century ago. Adding to the festive spirit, Wilkin & Sons will be offering tastings of their famous Christmas pudding and brandy butter in the museum’s Hall from 10am to 12.30pm.

In the afternoon, families can drop by the Education Room for a free craft activity where they can create their own Victorian-style Christmas cards to take home. Visitors can also browse the Hollytrees gift shop, which will be stocked with unique Colchester-themed gifts and Wilkin’s products, perfect for seasonal shopping.

On Wednesday 11 December, Colchester Castle will hold its annual Christmas Open Evening from 3pm to 8.30pm. This special festive event offers the chance to explore over 2,000 years of history while enjoying the Castle beautifully decorated for the season. Visitors will be treated to free refreshments, generously funded by Leaf Living, a provider of professionally managed rental homes.

Visitors can also meet Father Christmas during the event. For £6 per child, children can enjoy a magical visit with Father Christmas and receive a small gift. Please note, no booking is required for this event, but due to its popularity, a queuing system may be in operation for meeting Father Christmas.

Councillor Natalie Sommers, Portfolio Holder for Communities, Heritage and Public Protection, said: “Christmas at Colchester Museums is a truly special time. Whether you’re uncovering the historic charm of Hollytrees Museum or basking in the festive atmosphere of Colchester Castle, these events are a fantastic way to celebrate the season with family and friends.”

Both events are free to attend, with optional charges for meeting Father Christmas at the Castle.

