Essex Social Care Residents Enjoy Late Summer Party

Residents at social care services in Essex joined together with staff and loved ones to enjoy their annual summer party.

Based in Thorrington, Essex, The Orchards is a five-bed service run by Cygnet Social care which supports men with a learning disability and those who have complex needs and behaviours. They joined together with staff, residents and loved ones from Ducks Halt, Cygnet’s other social care service in Kirby-le-Soke, to enjoy the summer festivities.

Ollie White, Registered Manager of both services, said the summer party enabled residents to form stronger friendships and it put a smile on people’s faces, with everyone already looking forward to next year’s event.

The party featured a DJ who encouraged the residents to take part in singing and dancing. There was also a colouring corner for residents and outside gym equipment for those who wanted to take part in fitness activities.

Ollie said: “Residents from the Orchards put in some fantastic work on helping to get all the decorations set up. This is a very important event for them and they love to get involved.

“The highlight of course was seeing how much it meant to the residents, getting to sing and dance to some of their favourite songs and for them to engage with their staff on a totally different level then they are used to.

“We have one resident at The Orchards who never normally gets involved in our events and he spent the entire time outside sitting with staff and engaging with all these different people. It helps for the residents and staff to network and learn about all the amazing services that Cygnet Social Care has to offer and it allows for friendships to blossom between residents.”

They also organised garden games, enjoyed by both staff and residents who actively participated. Families of residents were also invited to attend which added to the incredible atmosphere.

Ollie said: “For me, to stand back and watch all the smiles on peoples’ faces, everyone having a laugh and a good time, really takes me back to the start of my career and wanting to be someone who can really make a difference in the lives of those we support.

“Events like our summer party really gives them something to look forward to each year. They provide a very therapeutic environment in which everyone feels part of the Cygnet Social Care family.

“So many of the residents come up to me asking what we will be doing next year and to know that we as a company are making such a positive difference is enough to make anyone go home with a massive smile on their face.

“The Orchards summer party holds a special place in my heart and it’s something me and my wonderful team look forward to doing every year. We hope to bring the same level of excitement and entertainment for many years to come.”

