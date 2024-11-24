Essex & Herts Air Ambulance’s Strictly Air Ambulance Returns for Its 13th Year!

Essex & Herts Air Ambulance (EHAAT) is delighted to announce the return of its highly anticipated annual fundraiser, Strictly Air Ambulance, on Saturday, 15th March 2025, at the Brentwood Centre in Essex. Now in its thirteenth year, this dazzling evening of dance, entertainment, and community spirit will once again raise vital funds for EHAAT’s life-saving work, bringing advanced pre-hospital care directly to patients in their time of greatest need.

Following the resounding success of the 2024 event, Strictly Air Ambulance 2025 promises to be a night to remember, filled with glitz, glamour, and show-stopping performances. Guests will enjoy celebrity appearances, a thrilling dance competition, and the opportunity to support local contestants as they vie for the coveted Glitterball Trophy – all while helping to sustain EHAAT’s essential services across Essex, Hertfordshire and surrounding areas.

This year’s judging panel features an impressive roster of dance and local talent:

• Former Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and Erin Boag

• Renowned Latin dancer Ben Milan-Vega

• EHAAT CEO Jane Gurney

• Head judge and Chelmsford Dance Centre director Phil Meacham

Taking the stage are eight dazzling dance pairs, who will showcase their moves in a friendly yet fierce competition:

1. Andrew Alton-Reed (Chelmsford) & Jody De-Ath

2. Joga Shoka (St Albans) & Lindsey Collyer

3. Dave Dorrington (Wickford) & Amanda Dahmani

4. Theo Michaels (Harpenden) & Terri Bodell

5. Vicky Dixon (Manningtree) & Hayden Wise

6. Lou Sayer (Maldon) & Martin Adkins

7. Leah Burke (Brentwood) & Andrew Lingard

8. Vanessa Santomauro (Braintree) & Caleb Arslan

With their professional dance partners, the contestants will bring their best moves to the dance floor, dazzling the audience with their ballroom and Latin routines in the hope of securing the top prize.

Jane Gurney, CEO at EHAAT, says: “Strictly Air Ambulance has become one of EHAAT’s flagship fundraising events, thanks to the incredible generosity and enthusiasm of our supporters. From contestants and sponsors to ticket holders and prize donors, every single person plays a vital role in keeping our helicopters in the air and our expert medical teams ready to respond. We’re thrilled to bring the event back in 2025 and can’t wait to welcome everyone for a night of fun, fundraising, and unforgettable entertainment. Together, we can continue to deliver advanced, life-saving care when it’s needed most.”

Date: Saturday 15th September 2025

Time: Starts 7:00pm

Venue: Brentwood Centre, Essex

Tickets are on sale now, with an early bird discount of 10% available until the end of November using the code ‘NOV10’. Book today at www.ehaat.org/strictly

The funds raised from Strictly Air Ambulance directly support EHAAT’s critical pre-hospital emergency care services. The charity is calling on local businesses willing to support the event with raffle and auction prizes to contact 0345 2417 690 or email [email protected]

