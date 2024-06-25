ESSEX DEVELOPER’S DONATION BOOSTS CHARITY’S BID TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WITH LIFE-LIMITING CONDITION

Chelmsford-based Barratt and David Wilson Homes has made a donation of £3,000 to Barth Syndrome UK, a charity dedicated to supporting individuals and families affected by Barth syndrome.

The Barth Syndrome UK team, affected individuals, their families, medical staff from the Barth Centre of Excellence in Bristol and research staff from drug companies

Barth syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic disorder affecting only 291 diagnosed individuals worldwide, with 30 cases within the United Kingdom alone.

The donation from Barratt and David Wilson Homes will significantly contribute to Barth Syndrome UK’s ongoing efforts to provide crucial support and resources to those impacted by this rare condition. This includes providing one-to-one support, organising social and information meetings, and funding travel to Bristol, where the charity has been instrumental in establishing a centre of expertise for the treatment of Barth syndrome.

Ralph Easterbrook, Chair of Barth Syndrome UK, said: “We were delighted and overwhelmed to hear of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ generous donation.

“Being such a small charity supporting a small number of affected individuals and their families means we are always struggling to raise funds, as well as awareness.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ contribution was made as part of its Community Fund scheme via The Barratt Foundation, which is run by its parent company, Barratt Developments, and is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Tom Wright, Managing Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We are proud to contribute to such a deserving cause.

“Barth Syndrome UK’s dedication to providing support, information, and medical treatment to affected individuals and their families aligns perfectly with our values of making a positive impact within the communities we serve.”

Barth Syndrome UK’s mission is to save lives through education, advances in treatment, and finding a cure for Barth syndrome. The charity also aims to support and fund research projects to further understand and combat the condition.

Ralph added: “The effects of Barth syndrome are many and varied, and without this multi-faceted, multi-disciplined, focused approach by the medical staff, the outcomes for the affected individuals would be much decreased.

“We’d like to give a big thank you to Barratt and David Wilson Homes. Everyone on the board and the wider Barth community have been hugely encouraged and uplifted by this donation. We will do everything we can to make sure that every penny goes towards saving and treating other children.”

