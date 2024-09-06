Essex County Council opens public consultation on the Essex Local Nature Recovery Strategy

A public consultation is now open for residents to have their say on the county’s natural habitats.

Essex residents are being urged to give their views on the proposed plan for nature recovery.

The Essex Local Nature Recovery Strategy (LNRS) is one of 48 strategies across England. It is aimed at helping habitats and vulnerable species thrive for future generations. One in six wildlife species are at risk of extinction in Great Britain and there has been a 55% decline in farm birds.

Essex County Council and the Essex Local Nature Partnership (LNP) are coordinating the Essex LNRS. The aim is to tackle this biodiversity crisis and develop a route to ensure nature’s recovery.

Essex currently has 14% green infrastructure. The Essex LNRS will provide a framework to help partners increase this to 25% by 2030, with an ambition of 30%.

The strategy will support farmers and landowners to reach the target of 50% of farms using sustainable farming practices. It also aims to improve the connectivity of wildlife habitats.

The Essex LNRS, which includes Southend and Thurrock, is currently out for consultation. Residents can have their say on priorities and action plans to improve the county’s natural environment.

Insight will inform a long-term plan to tackle a decline in the county’s wildlife and improve habitats.

Councillor Peter Schwier, Essex County Council’s Climate Czar, said: “The Essex Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a hugely significant part of our county’s plans to recreate and restore our natural landscape in a way that gives the best opportunity for wildlife to thrive. Sharing the draft strategy for public consultation is an important step, allowing everyone to play their part in improving our environment, to help improve both their own wellbeing and the wellbeing of the natural world.”

Dr Simon Lyster, chairman of the Essex LNP, said: “Like many areas across the UK, we have witnessed a significant loss of plants, animals and fungi in Essex alongside a considerable decrease in the health of our environment.

“We cannot let this continue. We must turn the tide for the long-term health of our county, its environment, biodiversity and wildlife. While we draw up a strategy for change, we hope Essex residents will share their views and their valuable insight with us.”

Cllr Lee Watson, Cabinet Member for Good Growth at Thurrock Council, said: “This strategy will help us to identify the key areas where natural habitats and wildlife can flourish, and in turn enhance the borough’s environment.

“We want to make sure that as many people as possible can have a say to help refine and improve the strategy to ensure the preservation and enhancement of diverse landscapes and habitats, from ancient woodlands and farmlands to wetlands, coastlines and urban spaces, throughout Thurrock and the whole of greater Essex, for the benefit of generations to come.”

Cllr Anne Jones, Cabinet Member for Planning, Housing, and the Local Plan at Southend on Sea City Council, said: “The draft Essex Local Nature Recovery Strategy is a fantastic initiative, as it aims to reverse the ongoing decline in wildlife and habitats. By enhancing our green infrastructure, promoting sustainable farming practices, and increasing access to nature, we can also tackle broader environmental issues such as flood risk management, air quality, and climate adaptation. This will help us create a thriving environment for future generations.

“I urge all residents to take part in the consultation and share their insights to help shape a healthier, more biodiverse future for our city.”

Essex LNP launched in 2022. It brings together organisations, conservationists, businesses, councils and a range of groups. These organisations want to help improve the natural environment in Essex.

There are now more than 40 organisations. These include the RSPB, the Woodland Trust and Essex Wildlife Trust. They are working with farmers and landowners to develop the Local Nature Recovery Strategy.

For more information and to take part in the consultation, visit www.essexnaturepartnership.co.uk

