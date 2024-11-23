ESSEX CHARITY PARTNERS WITH NEW LINE-UP OF BRITISH COMEDIANS TO RAISE AWARENESS OF MEN’S HEALTH.

Healthwatch Essex is partnering with a fresh line-up of some of Britain’s finest comedians, from shows such as ‘Live at the Apollo,’ ‘Mock the Week’ and ‘Russell Howard’s Good News,’ for a free comedy night raising awareness of men’s health. The charity has previously run comedy, football and cricket-themed ‘Fellas Fair’ events and are now pleased to introduce their latest comedy night event in partnership with Lost Sock Productions and NHS Mid and South Essex: ‘A Healthy Dose of Humour’.

The event, which will be held at the Halstead Empire Theatre on 21st November 2024, shall bring together comedy and men’s health as guest speakers and comedians provide a line-up that will be both entertaining and thought-provoking.

The guest speakers cover a wide variety of topics that relate to men and their health. Darren Couchman works for the Robin Cancer Trust and regularly raises awareness for testicular and ovarian cancer, having experienced cancer himself. Shawn Leek, the Director of The Mental Health Runner, produces walking groups to enhance people’s physical and mental wellbeing, which helps reduce social isolation and loneliness. Thomas Huggins is our final guest speaker from Phoenix Futures, an organisation who provide treatment and support services for people with drug and alcohol problems across the UK.

The Fella’s Fair is showcasing a fantastic line-up of comedians:

Ben Norris is a highly experienced and very well-respected stand-up comedian, appearing on shows such as Mock the Week on BBC One, The Comedy Store on Paramount and Comedy Central and Never Mind the Buzzcocks on BBC Two. He has been performing comedy since 1993 and is renowned for his incredibly relaxed stage persona and innate ability to improvise, as well as deliver sharply crafted material.

The MC for the evening is Dave Chawner, a stand-in for BBC’s Mock The Week and Channel 4’s Taskmaster whilst also being a regular Friday presenter on The Talk Radio Breakfast Show with Julia Hartley-Brewer. Dave is also a number one best-selling author, award-winning stand-up comedian, presenter & mental health campaigner, having lived experience of Anorexia for over ten years.

Paul McCaffrey has had numerous TV appearances, ranging from Live at the Apollo and Impractical Jokers to Russell Howard’s Good News, and is also the co-host of smash hit podcast ‘What’s Upset You Now?’ with fellow comedian Seann Walsh. Paul has previously completed two sell-out tours with late comedy legend Sean Lock on his ‘Keep It Light’ tour in 2017, and more recently toured with Kevin Bridges on his record-breaking ‘Brand New Tour’.

Samantha Glover, Healthwatch Essex CEO, says:

“I am really excited about the upcoming Fella’s Fair event at the Halstead Empire. The last comedy show was a fantastic success and a great way to bring an important message to the people of Essex in a fun and relaxed way. The Halstead Empire is such a beautiful, historic building and I look forward to filling it with laughter. The line-up looks brilliant and the support agencies we have coming have a really important message to deliver and can enjoy themselves in the process.”

Martyn Davies, Founder of Lost Sock Productions, says:

“The feedback from the last show in June was incredible! Guests expressed they had not laughed that much for a very long time, and rest assured they will be laughing once again in just a few weeks’ time. Laughing has so many health benefits, it’s the absolute best tonic for our mental health, and having seen the acts perform numerous times before, I just know we are guaranteed another top evening of side-splitting laughter!”

