Essex-based charity The Wilderness Foundation UK to host an inspiring speaker event

Global awareness of the crisis of our rivers and seas is reaching crisis points. To draw attention to this, and as part of World Maritime Day, The Wilderness Foundation UK and The Wilderness Art Collective are pleased to announce their charitable collaboration, jointly presenting a speaker event and art exhibition hosted at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG) this September.

Making Waves: Voices for Water speaker event

‘Making Waves: Voices for Water’ will raise awareness of the planet’s precious water and share our adventurous and therapeutic relationship with water.

The speaker event will be held at the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), on the 24th of September 2024, from 7pm-9.30pm.

Making Waves: Voices for Water will feature an inspiring evening of speakers who, through their own experiences, will celebrate the incredible impact and add their collective voice about the value of wild water on our lives and explore how we can protect this precious resource for future generations.

This evening continues the work started in 2019 at VOICES FOR THE WILD, which welcomed speakers such as Mike Gunton, senior executive at the BBC Natural History Unit, the world’s largest production unit dedicated to wildlife film-making, and positive stories from young people who have seen their lives transformed through the work of the Foundation. The evening was attended by over 400 people and helped to raise over £10,000 for the Foundation.

This year’s speakers include:

● Paul Rose, experienced television presenter and radio broadcaster;

● Professor Jules Pretty, author of The Low-Carbon Good Life and Sea Sagas of the North;

● Mark Agnew (European Adventurer of the Year 2023) and record-breaking sea kayaker who crossed the North West Passage;

● Amy-Jane Beer naturalist, writer, and campaigner and author of the award-winning The Flow, Rivers, Waters, and Wilderness;

● Dr. Helen Scales, marine biologist, writer and broadcaster, and author including the Guardian bestseller Spirals in Time and New York Times’ top summer read The Brilliant Abyss.

The event speakers will touch on our adventurous and therapeutic relationship to water, impacts of climate change and other threats to seas and rivers.

The evening will raise awareness of our natural landscapes, the wonderful work being undertaken by the Wilderness Foundation UK, and inspire and engage people to conserve nature.

The evening will also consist of an auction, raffle and a book launch and all proceeds from the evening will go towards the Wilderness Foundation UK.

