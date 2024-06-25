Ed Solo & Deekline’s Trailblazing Jungle Cakes To Host The Revered XOYO London Friday Residency in July

Friday 19th sees Navigator curate the line up whilst celebrating “45 Years On The Mic”, welcoming legends General Levy, Ray Keith, and Serial Killaz B2B with Ed Solo for an unmissable Classic Jungle Cakes Set. The residency finale on the 26th is crammed with talent including Jungle Cakes x Dub Shotta, DJ Hype with Daddy Earl, Benny Page, a live performance from Doktor, and a Hot Cakes takeover in the Green Room with Deekline playing a Breaks & 2Step set.

XOYO, a cornerstone of London’s clubbing scene, has established legendary residencies emblematic of the city’s diverse and world-renowned club culture. In its unique and intimate space, XOYO has hosted a prestigious lineup of previous hosts, including renowned figures such as DJ Hazard, Andy C, S.P.Y, Randall, Goldie, Fabio & Grooverider, and Alix Perez, amongst many others.

XOYO has maintained an unwavering commitment to providing partygoers with a safe, inclusive, and authentic clubbing experience across their London and Birmingham venues. This dedication has solidified its standing as a revered brand in the UK club scene. It offers an environment where clubbers enjoy exceptional music from world-class acts in a secure and welcoming setting.

With ’10 Years of Jungle Cakes: The Residency’, XOYO continues to chart its course as one of the UK’s leading destinations for unparalleled line up curation and unforgettable raving memories. Grab tickets now and be part of history: https://premier.ticketek.co.uk/shows/show.aspx?sh=JCRES24.

