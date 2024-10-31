Economic Development boss hails study putting Harlow top of the class for UK tech hubs

A new study has crowned Harlow as the UK’s number one tech hub, offering the ultimate combination of high salaries and affordable living for tech professionals.

Harlow Council’s Cabinet member for Economic Development, Councillor Michael Hardware, has welcomed the study. He says that it backs up the hard work the council has been doing to promote Harlow as both a place to do business but also to live and work.

Councillor Hardware, said:

“We are on a mission to secure investment for Harlow’s future and that means working hard with our partners to bring even more investment into the town. Our town has a strong track record of innovation – fibre optics were invented here – and that spirit of invention and discovery is playing a part in our reinvention of Harlow. That spirit is alive and thriving at places like Harlow Innovation Park and the nearby Kao Park and Kao Data.

“This study puts Harlow way ahead of other areas for tech hubs, which shows that our hard work is paying off. Harlow is an attractive place for business and as a place of opportunity and a high-quality of life for talented tech professionals who want to work and live in our great town. The future is looking very bright for Harlow!”

The research, conducted by TalkTalk Business analysed key factors like salaries, job opportunities, and cost of living to identify the best locations for tech talent. Harlow came out on top, surpassing even established tech hubs like London. The report also highlights the town’s family-friendly environment, with affordable childcare options offering a high-quality of life.

The study shows the Harlow has:

High earning potential: Harlow boasts impressive average salaries for tech roles, with IT Project Managers even out-earning their London counterparts (£60k vs £52k).

Affordable living: Enjoy a significantly lower cost of living compared to London, with cheaper housing, childcare, and utilities expenses.

Thriving tech scene: Harlow is home to the innovative Harlow Innovation Park, fostering growth and attracting tech businesses to the area.

