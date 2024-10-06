EACH’s Help Hydrotherapy Happen campaign raises a staggering £11,400

Parents whose toddler became the face of a charity campaign to fund hydrotherapy sessions admitted being proud and delighted after being told it raised nearly £11,500.

Eighteen-month-old Henry Knights, who has a type of brain injury called Hypoxic-ischemic-encephalopathy (HIE), appeared on posters and leaflets in East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shops across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

He was seen in the water with EACH Physiotherapist Lauren Messenger, and the aim of the Help Hydrotherapy Happen campaign was to encourage customers to donate an extra 25p when paying at the till. The target was to raise £9,000 – enough to fund a hydrotherapy session every week for the next 12 months.

Instead, the campaign raised a phenomenal £11,436 throughout August and September.

Sally Knights, Henry’s mum, said she was thrilled and spoke of the difference hydrotherapy makes to children and families like her own.

“I was amazed when I heard Henry was going to appear on the posters,” she said.

“It looked wonderful, and I’ve become a regular at my local shop ever since. Everyone there makes such a fuss of Henry.

“I’m so happy he became the face of the campaign, because he and we, as a family, benefit so much from hydrotherapy.

“The fundraising side is amazing, but I’m also pleased it’s helped raise awareness, telling people who don’t need to use a children’s hospice the kind of thing it can offer. That’s so important to me.

“Having a child with complex health needs can be very isolating, because not many people understand. So I’ll always do anything to help raise awareness.”

EACH has hydrotherapy pools at each of its hospices – The Treehouse, in Ipswich, where Henry goes, The Nook, near Norwich, and at Milton, near Cambridge.

They are warmer than recreational pools and allow families to take a dip together in a private, safe and supportive environment.

Sally, who lives in Colchester, says focusing on hydrotherapy is a great way to showcase the great work that goes on at EACH.

“People probably don’t know it’s something a children’s hospice can offer, but it’s not just about end of life – it’s about quality of life,” she said.

“Hydro is an important part of that, and I’m so pleased and grateful to everyone who donated and supported the campaign.

“The Treehouse is a positive place to be and be part of.

“It’s been a lifesaver for us, and being able to give Henry to someone like Lauren, who knows immediately how to handle him, means so much to me.

“I worry about Henry, always, but, for those 20 minutes in the pool, I know I don’t need to. I can watch on, perfectly confident he’s comfortable, having a nice time and that he trusts Lauren. It’s clear they’ve built a very special relationship.

“For every other part of his life, I’m at the forefront, because he needs much more care and attention than a typical child. Here, it’s lovely to step back and watch, and it gives me a sense of relaxation, knowing he’s safe and so well looked after.

“Being able to hold him in the water is also very beautiful. I love it, and they’re memories I’ll cherish forever.

“He’s happy and comfortable in the pool, and you can see his instant relief. His high muscle tone causes constant discomfort, so hydrotherapy is something I’m incredibly grateful for.”

Genine Woodcock, EACH’s Retail Central Support Manager, said: “As Sally says, hydrotherapy makes such a tangible difference to the children and families receiving our care and support.

“I love how well the campaign has landed. Our customers have responded so positively and generously, helping us exceed all expectations.

“It’s an incredible result, and we’re grateful to everyone who has contributed to this magnificent total.”

