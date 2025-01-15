DRAGONS’ DEN STAR BACKS PRIME MINISTER’S AI ROADMAP

FORMER Dragons’ Den investor and global AI keynote Piers Linney has backed the UK government’s ‘AI Opportunities Action Plan’.

Announced on January 13th, Keir Starmer’s plan outlines the country’s comprehensive strategy to harness AI for economic growth, public service enhancement, and global leadership in innovation.

Developed under the leadership of tech entrepreneur Matt Clifford, it presents 50 recommendations focusing on AI sector growth, AI adoption, infrastructure and ethical usage.

As executive chairman and co-founder of next generation technology partner Implement AI, Linney is passionate about supporting modern businesses to understand and utilise AI.

Excited by the government’s plan, he explained: “I have long shared my strong belief that an independent UK has a unique opportunity to embrace and leverage AI to become more productive. Falling behind will lead to global irrelevance and wealth destruction, and catching up is impossible in an exponential world.

“It’s about time we saw a vision for national renewal that leverages AI to transform lives, drive growth, and boost productivity.

“AI adoption is no longer just an opportunity, it’s a necessity. This plan is a step toward making the UK a hub for AI innovation, but execution will be critical. Turning ambition into opportunity and action requires speed, focus, and collaboration across public and private sectors.”

Linney continued: “Automation will impact all cognitive labour and, eventually, all physical labour. It is critical that the UK’s 5.6 million SMEs, that have limited resources, are adequately supported to embrace, and implement AI to increase productivity and competitiveness.

“The AI Action Plan was light on the bold strategies that will be needed to achieve this. Applying the linear plans of the past to an exponential future will not work. The UK must plug the holes and reduce the barriers seen in the EU AI Act with its own version.

“Well done to Matt Clifford, the global AI race is now on. Nations that act quickly will lead, and those that hesitate risk being left behind. This plan signals the UK’s intent not just to keep up but to set the pace.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has emphasised the transformative potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in the UK, describing it as “the defining opportunity of our generation.”

