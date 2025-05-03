Exciting new play equipment arrives for Colchester Tots sessions!

A brand-new selection of soft play equipment has been introduced at Colchester Sports Park bringing even more fun and adventure to the much-loved Colchester Tots sessions. Designed for children five years and under, these community-focused play sessions offer a safe, stimulating environment for little ones to explore, learn, and enjoy.

Running every Tuesday and Thursday from 9-11am, Colchester Tots is the perfect way for parents and carers to enjoy quality time with their young children while connecting with other local families. Entry is just £5.70 per child, with no need to book – simply turn up and play!

The upgraded equipment brings fresh energy to the sessions, replacing older features to ensure safety, comfort, and maximum fun. With vibrant colours, soft zones, and interactive play areas, the sessions are tailored to support physical development, confidence, and social skills in early childhood.

Cllr Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Waste, Neighbourhoods and Leisure at Colchester City Council said: “We’re thrilled to bring in this new play equipment to enhance our Colchester Tots sessions. These mornings are all about giving local families a safe, welcoming space where little ones can learn, grow, and have fun together. It’s not just soft play – it’s a community hub for parents and children alike.”

There’s even a special offer for grown-ups; show your Colchester Tots receipt and get 50% off any drink at Paddy & Scott’s coffee shop during the session – perfect for a relaxing treat while the children play.

These sessions are part of a wider effort to support families in the local community by offering affordable, engaging activities in a welcoming environment.

To find out more please visit Colchester Sports Park – Colchester Sports Park

To discover more about our new community initiative, Leisure World in the Community, please visit: Leisure World in the Community – Leisure World

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

