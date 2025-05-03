Chris Moyles added to huge Manic Street Preachers outdoor summer show at Audley End

Legendary DJ Chris Moyles has been added to the bill for Heritage Live Festivals’ massive summer line-up in the stunning grounds of English Heritage’s Audley End House & Gardens on Saturday 2nd August, headlined by the iconic Manic Street Preachers.

Chris Moyles joins the supporting bill for this amazing line up of British guitar bands, which also features The Charlatans and Ash.

Tickets for the show are on-sale now via axs.com/heritagelive

Chris Moyles boasts a long successful career spanning over 30 years in the entertainment industry working as an author, and radio and television presenter.

Starting his radio career in his hometown of Leeds at the age of just 16, Chris worked for legendary stations such as Radio Luxembourg and London’s Capital FM before joining BBC Radio 1 and quickly becoming one of the stations most talked about and popular DJ’s.

He presented the legendary breakfast show to an audience of 8 million people for a record-breaking 8 and a half years and remains the longest serving breakfast host in Radio 1’s history!

He’s a two time Sunday Times best-selling author and has recorded and released two top 20 albums of his popular parody songs.

During the Covid lockdown, Chris ran many online live DJ events, entertaining his 360k followers on Instagram each Friday night, totalling over 5 million combined views. He has now transitioned to in-person appearances and shows.

Chris currently hosts his own show on Radio X which began in 2015 (Weekdays 6:30am – 10am, Saturday 8am – 11am), and its weekly podcast attracts over half a million downloads a month.

Manic Street Preachers are one of the most influential and iconic rock bands to have come out of the UK. Formed in Blackwood, they have gone on to headline festivals including Glastonbury, T in the Park, V Festival and Reading & Leeds.

They have won 11 NME Awards, eight Q Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and four BRIT Awards, and were also nominated for the Mercury Prize and the MTV Europe Music Awards.

Their first album ‘Generation Terrorists’ released in February 1992 was a hugely ambitious debut, establishing them as unique artists, combining classic rock riffs with the attitude of pop and punk and lyrically setting themselves head and shoulders above their contemporaries.

Throughout the years they have collected fans from all over the world, maturing and changing musically whilst always keeping the classic Manics sound. At their live shows early tracks such as ‘You Love Us’ and ‘Motorcycle Emptiness’ comfortably sit alongside huge chart hits such as the No.1 single ‘If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next’; other songs ‘You Stole The Sun From My Heart’ and ‘Design For Life’ play alongside recent tracks ‘Decline and Fall’ and ‘Hiding in Plain Sight’.

They are out on a sold-out UK tour at the moment and released their 15th studio album ‘Critical Thinking’ earlier this year.

For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an inspirational force in British music, notching up 13 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – remain one of the most brilliant live acts around. Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the instantly recognisable ‘The Only One I Know’, ‘Weirdo’, ‘Just When You’re Thinkin’ Things Over’, ‘One to Another, How High’, ‘North Country Boy’, and ‘Come Home Baby’.

Ash came to prominence as teenagers in the 1990s, with their thrashing brand of indie pop-punk. Their debut album ‘1997’ went straight to No.1 in the album charts, with huge singles such as ‘Oh Yeah’ and ‘Girl from Mars’. The NME count the album as one of the 500 greatest of all-time.

The three-piece have since toured the world numerous times over, releasing 8 albums including 2023’s ‘Race The Night’.

Previous years of Heritage Live Festivals at Audley End have featured Richard Ashcroft, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Elbow, Soft Cell, Madness, Boy George & Culture Club, Sir Tom Jones, Jess Glynne, Simple Minds and many more.

Manic Street Preachers

+ special guests

The Charlatans + Ash + Chris Moyles

Audley End House and Gardens, Off London Road, Saffron Walden, Essex, CB11 4JF

axs.com/heritagelive

Gates open 3:00pm / event ends 10:30pm

VIP packages are available.

For all show info, including venue information and VIP packages visit: www.heritagelive.net

