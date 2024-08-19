County Broadband unveils Colchester Zoo sponsor partnership

East of England provider County Broadband has announced their sponsorship of Colchester Zoo, the region’s most diverse animal attraction with over 155 different species of animal.

The Aldham-based rural broadband specialist is sponsoring the Zoo’s African habitat, Kingdom of the Wild, home to reticulated giraffes and other African species including southern white rhino and maneless zebra.

The sponsorship will contribute to the upkeep of the zoo’s high standards of welfare protection for its animals and their enclosures.

County Broadband will also be giving away six free entry tickets to customers as part of the sponsorship deal.

Sarah Davis, PR & Communications Executive from County Broadband said: “We are delighted to work alongside one of the biggest attractions in Essex. We will continue to proudly support Colchester Zoo and all the fantastic work they carry out across the county. This relationship fitted perfectly alongside our Connective Moments campaign, focusing on bringing people together and we thank the zoo for working closely with us to make this happen.”

The sponsorship comes as Colchester Zoo begins its transition into a conservation charity under the name ‘Colchester Zoological Society’ from 1st January 2025.

Melissa Dench, Business Development Manager at Colchester Zoo, said: “The vital funding which we receive through corporate sponsorships not only helps care for the animals here at the Zoo, but it also supports conservation projects worldwide.

“By having supporters who are passionate about conservation, we are able to find new ways together to reach a wider audience about our mission, caring for wildlife and wild places both here in Essex and across the globe. We are very grateful for the relationship we have with County Broadband and would like to thank them for all of their support.”

County Broadband is designing, building and deploying full fibre broadband networks in over 250 villages and market towns across the East of England, including over 80 across Essex, backed by a combined £146 million of private investment from Aviva Investors, to help drive local economic growth and provide reliable access to modern online services in response to rising demand in rural and remote areas.

Residents and businesses can check if they are covered in County Broadband’s rollout by entering their postcode at www.countybroadband.co.uk where they can also register their interest in finding out more about the infrastructure and service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

