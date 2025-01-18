Construction has begun at new David Lloyd Club in Harlow, opening winter 2025

David Lloyd Clubs, Europe’s leading premium health and wellness group, has announced construction has started at the highly anticipated David Lloyd Harlow, with the new Club expected to open in winter 2025.

Located in Harlow’s Innovation Park the new Club will offer a wide range of state-of-the-art health, fitness, racquets and spa facilities for families and adults of all ages.

The new Club will support the local economy by generating approximately 80-100 jobs in a range of roles – from sport and wellbeing to catering and hospitality. David Lloyd Clubs will also explore opportunities to develop partnerships across Harlow and the surrounding community over the coming months.

David Lloyd Harlow was granted planning permission by Harlow Council in September 2024, following an extensive consultation with local residents. The application addressed a need for health, fitness and wellness facilities in the area. Harlow will be the sixth David Lloyd Club in Essex, joining other five Clubs: Basildon, South End, Chigwell, Colchester, and Gidea Park (Romford).

The centrepiece of the new Club will be the 100+ station gym, which will house David Lloyd Clubs’ cutting-edge gym concept with an unrivalled array of best-in-class equipment.

Bespoke group exercise studios will host more than 100 classes each week including David Lloyd Clubs’ exclusive Signature Classes Collection. Members can take part in high-energy workouts such as IGN1TE, find balance in Mind and Body classes including SPIRIT, Pilates and yoga, pedal through exhilarating RHYTHM and CYCLONE group cycling classes, and experience the adrenaline rush from the exclusive HIIT class BLAZE.

Other facilities include heated indoor and outdoor swimming pools, premium cushioned acrylic indoor tennis courts, and outdoor padel courts.

In addition to the range of fitness facilities, the new Club will include a luxurious indoor and outdoor Spa Retreat, David Lloyd Clubs signature wellness offering, boasting a variety of distinctive experiences and rooms including a Himalayan Salt Sauna, Fire and Ice room, Rainforest Experience Shower, revitalising citrus steam room, plunge pool, and a swim in/out hydrotherapy pool, giving members a sense of the outdoors while enjoying the Spa Retreat. All in a stunning space designed to aid relaxation and rejuvenation. Plus, a tranquil Spa Garden complete with a plunge pool, hydrotherapy pool, loungers and a sauna.

The stylish Clubroom will offer the ideal setting to unwind with friends and family and grab a delicious bite to eat. A Business Lounge will provide the perfect alternative to working from home with comfortable high and low level seating, plus mobile phone charging points. The Clubroom will also offer a family zone and indoor soft play area for children at the opposite end of the Business Lounge.

Family sits firmly at the heart of David Lloyd Clubs and the new Club will offer structured, progressive swim and tennis coaching for children 3 months to 12 years, DL Kids after-school and holiday clubs, as well as a creche for children 0-5 years. Plus, for little ones aged 8 years and over, the David Lloyd Clubs “Rebels” classes offer kids a chance to enhance their fitness and wellbeing, get active and spend quality time working-out alongside their parents and guardians.

The Club will have a 231-space car park, including disabled, parent and child, and EV charging bays, as well as covered cycle spaces.

Stuart Caswell, new club acquisitions director at David Lloyd Clubs said: “We are thrilled to announce that work has is officially underway at our new Club David Lloyd Harlow and we’re excited to see the development progress, in preparation for opening in at the end of 2025.

“We look forward to offering a fantastic new health and wellness facility for people of all ages, alongside generating a wide range of new jobs for the Harlow community.”

David Lloyd Clubs has an ambitious target to become carbon net zero by 2030 – two decades before the country as a whole. By the end of 2025, they are set to install solar pV systems in 90 Clubs, one of which will be the newest site at Harlow.

Membership for David Lloyd Harlow will be available soon.

For more information and to stay up to date with the developments at David Lloyd Harlow, register for updates at: https://www.davidlloyd.co.uk/clubs/harlow/

