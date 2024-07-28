Come to ACL Essex’s Family Fun Day in Colchester and Get Digital

ACL Colchester is hosting a Family Fun Day for residents on Thursday 8 August at its state-of-the-art Digi Hub.

From 10am to 2pm visitors will get the chance to engage in a wide range of fun virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) activities. Children and adults can also take part in science, technology, engineering and maths-based (STEM) activities and let their imagination go wild with lego making. The fun day also includes free refreshments, plus there’s prizes to be won!

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex Principal, is looking forward to the event. She said: “We want to excite and inspire people to engage with digital communications. We’d encourage everyone to come along to our Family Fun Day, especially if you’re unsure about how to get online or concerned about your IT skills. Our centres are set-up to help everyone, whether you’ve got experience in digital technologies or an absolute beginner. We provide a supporting environment to help all thrive and achieve their personal goals.”

ACL Colchester’s Digi Hub helps learners connect, collaborate and learn. The Digi Hub also boosts residents’ earning potential with new Digital Skills courses. Courses include virtual reality and technology-enabled programmes in a range of subject areas.

The Family Fun Day will take place on Thursday 8 August at ACL Colchester, Wilson Marriage, Barrack Street, Colchester, CO1 2LR.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

