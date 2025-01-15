Colchester City Council announces parking improvements in St Mary’s and St John’s car parks

Colchester City Council is pleased to announce a major update to the parking facilities in Colchester city centre, with planned repairs and upgrades to both St Mary’s and St John’s Car Parks.

Tendering for the works will be completed in the coming weeks, with a view for works to start on-site in March. The improvements will be phased to ensure minimal disruption, with finishing touches expected to be completed by Spring 2026. The works, which will cost approximately £1 million, are pending full quotes.

The repairs will focus on maintaining the structure of the essential car parks to ensure a further ten-year lifespan, including widening parking bays to accommodate the larger size of modern vehicles. This change will help ensure that all spaces are fully utilised and provide drivers with the confidence to park without concern about fitting into tight spaces.

Once the repairs are made, updated payment systems, decorations, upgraded CCTV, and improved lighting will also enhance the drivers’ experience, alongside improvements to pedestrian areas. These upgrades are designed to provide added peace of mind and ensure a safe and welcoming environment, whatever the hour.

The improvements to St Mary’s and St John’s Car Parks are part of Colchester’s broader efforts to modernise and future-proof the city’s infrastructure in anticipation of the upcoming multi-million-pound regeneration for Britannia Car Park. As the city centre continues to evolve, it is crucial to ensure that parking facilities remain flexible and meet the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors.

Cllr Martin Goss, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Services and Waste, said: “With wider cars on the road, many of our city centre parking bays are underused simply because they are too narrow for modern vehicles. By widening the bays in St Mary’s and improving the access to St John’s Car Parks – in addition to other upgrades – we will not only make these areas more accessible, but we are also preparing for the future as part of our broader regeneration efforts. This will help us meet the growing demand for parking and improve the overall experience for everyone visiting our city centre.”

In addition to the bay widening, the repairs will focus on waterproofing the surfacing and maintaining the structural integrity of both car parks, ensuring their continued safe use for the long term. These improvements are designed to accommodate the needs of both today’s drivers and those in the future.

Cllr Goss added: “These changes are part of a wider commitment to ensuring that Colchester’s city centre is well-equipped to handle future growth. By improving parking facilities now, we are ensuring that our infrastructure can support the city’s regeneration, which will include major changes to nearby areas like Britannia Car Park and beyond.”

Essex Highways is also working on building a strong and effective public transport system to provide more reliable and frequent services. As part of the Tendring Colchester Border Garden Community development, they are also introducing the Rapid Transit System, which will offer faster-than-car bus services directly to the centre of Colchester.

For more information on the parking improvements and other city regeneration plans, visit www.colchester.gov.uk/citycentre.

