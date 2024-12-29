Colchester becomes first in Essex to champion inclusive voting rights

In a landmark decision at the full council meeting on 5 December 2024, Colchester City Council became the first in Essex to pass a motion advocating for expanded voting rights and enhanced democratic participation.

The motion, proposed by Cllr Kemal Cufoglu with amendments by Cllr Elizabeth Alake-Akinyemi, outlines several key commitments aimed at improving inclusivity and strengthening democratic engagement. It includes advocating for voting rights by writing to the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, as well as shadow frontbenchers, to request the extension of the local election voting franchise to all qualifying foreign nationals in England and Northern Ireland, aligning it with the eligibility criteria already in place in Scotland and Wales. The council will also call for a review of current photo ID requirements and restrictions on postal voting.

The motion further focuses on engaging local Members of Parliament, urging them to support these initiatives in Parliament, with the aim of extending the right to vote in local elections to all residents and revisiting existing voting restrictions. To empower councillors and council officers, it commits to providing training on the Elections Act to ensure they are equipped to accurately inform residents about their voting rights.

Additional measures include working with local voluntary organisations to raise awareness of voter eligibility and the voting process, as well as promoting voter registration through events, communication channels, and citizenship ceremonies. This comprehensive effort will also involve campaigning for changes to encourage broader democratic participation.

Councillor David King, Leader of Colchester City Council, said: “We want all Colchester residents to feel encouraged to participate in civic life, regardless of their background, and to know they can play a role in our democracy. As we work towards becoming a designated City of Sanctuary, the council’s decision highlights our commitment to valuing every voice, celebrating diversity, and building a stronger community.”

Cllr Kemal Cufoglu said: “This motion demonstrates Colchester’s leadership in championing democratic rights for all residents. We are proud to take this historic step and inspire others to follow suit. Democracy thrives when everyone has a voice.”

Cllr Elizabeth Alake-Akinyemi added: “By championing expanded voting rights and removing barriers to participation, we are ensuring that every voice in our community has the opportunity to be heard. Colchester is leading the way, and I hope this inspires other councils to take similar steps towards greater inclusivity in our democratic processes.”

The motion was developed in collaboration with the Migrant Democracy Project, which recently hosted an event in Colchester on UK democracy and voting rights. Attended by numerous community leaders, the event highlighted the importance of inclusivity in the democratic process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

