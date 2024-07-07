Colchester-Based Social Enterprise Shortlisted for Two National Disability Awards

Colchester-based social enterprise Level Best Enterprises has been shortlisted for two prestigious national disability awards, recognising their achievements in creating opportunities for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

Since its foundation in 1970 Level Best has made significant strides in providing meaningful work and life experience for people with learning disabilities (Trainees). In April 2023, the enterprise relocated to a new purpose-built café and art centre in Colchester City centre, where Trainees have the opportunity to take part in supported sessions in the kitchen, café, art studio and Gallery and seasonal produce.

Level Best has an outdoor team, growing and harvesting produce for the café’s seasonal menu and produce from two Colchester allotments.

Since opening the new centre last year, Level Best has become a popular coffee and eating spot, earning five-star reviews from customers and building a reputation for catering for Colchester-based businesses.

Level Best has now been shortlisted for the National Diversity Awards in the Community Organisation Award category. With over 90,000 entries, being selected as a finalist in this highly competitive category underscores Level Best’s exceptional contribution to promoting diversity and inclusion.

In addition to the National Diversity Awards, Level Best has been shortlisted for The National Learning Disabilities & Autism Awards in the Supporting People with Profound and Multiple Learning Disabilities (PLMD) category. This accolade highlights Level Best’s specialised efforts to support individuals with PLMD, providing them with the necessary resources and opportunities to thrive.

Alison Ling, Manager at Level Best explained: “We are all so excited and proud to be shortlisted for two national awards. It’s great recognition for our team, Trainees and volunteers who all contribute to making such a special organisation.

“This is a great accolade for Colchester too, showing the value of the work we do and the importance of our place as a diverse and welcoming community hub. We have been embraced not just by the local community, but by Colchester-based businesses and organisations who have given us so much inclusion and support.”

