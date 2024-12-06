Co-op set to launch new Barking Riverside store

Co-op is set to move into its brand new, purpose-built store to serve and support residents and visitors at Barking Riverside.

The leading convenience retailer will occupy its new, larger location from Friday, 6 December. Co-op had previously operated from its largest temporary pop-up store, which at 1,500 sq ft had opened to serve the community and enhance the amenity offer at Barking Riverside.

The new 2,750 sq ft store, will now serve-up an extended range, and focus on fresh, healthy and chilled produce; main meals and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products; award winning wines; ready meals; pizzas; vegan and plant-based products.

Hot food, bakery goods and coffee is also available. Payment services are available through PayPoint, and an ATM provides access to cash in the community.

Co-op is committed to supporting British farmers, and all its own-branded meat is 100% British including in its pies, sandwiches and ready meals.

The online home delivery of groceries is offered via Just Eat, Uber Eats and Deliveroo, with groceries picked fresh in the local store and delivered quickly and conveniently to the community.

Co-op is owned by its members who enjoy a wide range of benefits including member-only price savings across everyday essentials, and personalised offers via the Co-op Membership App.

Waqqas Javed, Co-op’s Store Manager, said: “The whole team is delighted to have the opportunity to invest in Barking Riverside and launch Co-op’s newest store. It looks fantastic, and it is exciting to move from our temporary site to our brand-new purpose designed store where we will provide an enhanced range and choice, with the quality, value and added services which can be enjoyed by everyone. We are looking forward to welcoming our members and customers into their new Co-op as we’re here to conveniently serve and support our community.”

Anna Bolsin, Head of Land & Development at Barking Riverside Ltd, said: “As the master developer of Barking Riverside, we are delighted to see Co-op open their new, permanent store in our Northgate neighbourhood – perfectly timed for the festive period. This is a welcome addition to this fast-growing neighbourhood in East London, and for the many hundreds of new residents who have moved into the area over the last 12 months.”

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to return ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches – ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable through either local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store soft plastic recycling.

Co-op is one of the world’s largest consumer-owned co-operatives, with its history dating back 180 years. Its members own the business and play an intrinsic part in the governance of the organisation.

The store opens from 7am – 10pm daily.

