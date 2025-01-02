Church donates presents for patients in Colchester

Members of a Colchester church have donated presents for people who will be spending Christmas on their own.

Occupational therapist Carey Watson works with the Colchester Specialist Community Mental Health Team based at Herrick House in the city.

The team are part of Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) and support vulnerable people, many of whom struggle with loneliness and physical health issues as well as their mental health, money worries and other difficulties.

Carey, who is a member of Equippers Church Essex, said: “We have a ‘love in action’ group at church, where we try to show love and kindness to anyone who may need it.

“We believe that that is what Jesus wants Christians to do and what better time of year to try to do that in small ways than Christmas when we celebrate his birth.

“I mentioned that there are quite a few patients who are very socially isolated and the group was keen to put some gifts together.”

They have put together 40 bags, which will be given to patients who are most in need.

Carey said: “There is so much love and care that the staff of EPUT have for the patients, so to be able to give these bags for the staff to deliver is a real privilege.”

Vikki Jones, a community psychiatric nurse at Herrick House, said: “This act of kindness means so much to those who need it most during the holiday season. We feel truly privileged to be working with Carey and her wonderful community.”

