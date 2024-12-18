Christmas Corner returns to Festival Leisure Park

Festival Leisure Park has welcomed the return of their Christmas Corner, for all the fun of the fair this festive season.

After the success of last year, the fairground is back for even more family fun, where visitors can toast marshmallows over a log fire, and catch a thrill on fun rides including Twister, Ferris Wheel, Dodgems, Bungee Trampolines and more.

The Christmas Corner will be open every day* until Sunday 5th January 2025, with extended opening hours of 1pm until late to celebrate the run up to the big day.

It’s free for families to come and look around at the fun, with rides operating on a varied token system. Tokens can be purchased at the booth for £1,20 each or image004.jpgget 10 for £10. There are also opportunities to claim and win bonus tokens from restaurants and leisure facilities at Festival Leisure Park too.

Plus every Thursday, all rides are just 2 tokens each, perfect for some midweek fun!

The fun fair is the perfect addition to a day or evening out at the Park, which is popular for its wide range of delicious eateries and leisure facilities, which includes Cineworld, Hollywood Bowl, Mr Mulligan’s and 360 Play.

Matthew Chambers, Centre Manager at Festival Leisure Park, commented “We are thrilled to have Christmas Corner back for another year here at Festival Leisure Park, bringing all of the festive vibes to our doorstep. This is the perfect place for a bit of fun with family and friends, and in combination with a trip to a restaurant, cinema and more, you really can’t beat it. We look forward to welcoming you.”

*Please note that Christmas Corner will be closed on Christmas Day

