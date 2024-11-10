CHP celebrates wins at Essex Housing Awards

CHP is thrilled to announce its recognition at the prestigious Essex Housing Awards held last night (Thursday, 7 November), celebrating excellence in the housing industry across Essex. This year, CHP had four shortlisted entries, showcasing our commitment to quality and innovation in housing.

We are proud to share that Rosie O’Neill, our Trainee Wet Trade Painter, took home the coveted Mo Slade Rising Star Award. This award recognises young talent and apprentices who make a significant impact within their organisations. Rosie was nominated for her hard work, eagerness to learn, and her unwavering commitment to her craft. She consistently impresses both customers and colleagues with her dedication, politeness, and professionalism, which has also been noted by her college. Beyond her daily responsibilities, Rosie actively participates in community events, advocates for women in construction, and promotes diversity and inclusion within the industry. This award is a testament to her exceptional contributions and the bright future ahead of her.

In addition, Vikki Barnes, Development Manager (New Homes), was highly commended in the Housing and Development Professional of the Year category. This accolade recognises professionals who have made substantial contributions to the housing sector and demonstrate deep knowledge, integrity, and dedication to supporting others. Vikki’s practical expertise in housing, including development, building contracts, and defects management, made her a standout nominee. Her commitment to excellence and her role as a mentor and role model for colleagues exemplify the values we uphold at CHP.

We’re also proud to share that our development at Brierley Paddocks in West Mersea was highly commended in the Medium Housing Schemes category. This award recognises medium-sized developments that make a substantial impact on housing needs while enhancing the perception of housing in Essex. Brierley Paddocks, our first development in Mersea, was thoughtfully designed to meet the specific housing demands of the area, creating quality homes that contribute to the community. We’re grateful to the judges for this recognition and look forward to continuing our work in providing housing solutions that make a positive difference.

Finally, CHP was also highly commended by the judges in the Meeting Housing Need category, a recognition awarded to organisations that develop innovative solutions to address pressing housing needs in Essex. This category acknowledges efforts that tackle challenges like homelessness and fuel poverty, focusing on impactful outcomes and collaborative approaches. We are deeply grateful to be recognised in this important area and extend our thanks to every colleague across our organisation. Their hard work and dedication are integral to this achievement, as each team member’s contributions help us better serve our communities and make a difference in people’s lives.

Paul Edwards, CHP’s Chief Executive, said: “We’re really proud of both Rosie and Vikki and we’re delighted that the judges agreed and they were recognised for their work at CHP. Rosie and Vikki constantly are important members of our team who put customers at the heart of their work. We’re also pleased that CHP has been recognised by the judges for our work on meeting housing need and our development at Brierley Paddocks in Mersea, which was designed to address local housing demands. The shortage of affordable housing is Essex is as acute as ever, and we’re glad that we’re recognised as being one of the organisations who are helping tackle this and enable people to live healthy, happy lives in their homes.”

