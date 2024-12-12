Chelmsford care home receives commended award at The Prospers Essex Care Sector Awards 2024

HC-One’s Admirals Reach Care Home, in Chelmsford, Essex, received the commended award in the ‘Climate Action: Towards Net Zero Award’ category at The Prospers Essex Care Sector Awards 2024.

Photograph 1

The awards ceremony took place at Chelmsford City Racecourse, in Chelmsford, Essex, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024. The Prospers Essex Care Sector Awards which ran for the seventh consecutive year consisted of 15 different award categories.

The awards celebrated the best of care in Essex and praised those who have demonstrated innovation and outstanding contribution. HC-One’s Admirals Reach Care Home was nominated for the ‘Climate Action: Towards Net Zero Award’ by HC-One’s Admiral Reach’s Home Manager, Lal Mangalam.

Photograph 2

The commended award recognised the team at Admirals Reach Care Home’s proactive approach to supporting climate change. The team has embraced innovative initiatives to help Essex achieve net zero by 2050, by reducing carbon within the care home.

Admirals Reach Care Home have implemented a number of Net Zero initiatives, including installing solar panels across the site and introducing a colleague car sharing scheme. The Chelmsford care home has encouraged colleagues to cycle to work via HC-One’s cycle to work scheme, which provides colleagues with the option of purchasing a new bike, equipment or both at a fraction of the price.

The team at Admirals Reach have been recycling several items, including ink cartridges, food waste and confidential waste, and have been using only recyclable crockery. The Housekeeping Team have been keeping all the fences and gardens well maintained, including preserving the home’s connection with nature and wildlife, biogeochemical cycle and fighting against climate change.

The home has also been replacing paper with the use of technology. Admirals Reach Care Home streamlined its care plans in February 2024, by replacing paper records and introducing Nourish e-care records.

The home has reduced printing by providing all senior colleagues with desktops for them to use an online system, E-Med, to order and record medications. In addition, colleagues use appropriate secure electronic programs and software.

Lal Mangalam, Home Manager at HC-One’s Admirals Reach Care Home, said:

“We are really proud to have received the commended award in the ‘Climate Action: Towards Net Zero Award’ category at The Prosper Essex Care Sector Awards 2024.

“The team at Admirals Reach care home have used innovative initiatives to help Essex to become net zero by 2050. We look forward to continuing our efforts into 2025 to make climate change sustainable by reducing carbon in its care setting environment to create a low carbon organisation.”

