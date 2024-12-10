Celebrities attend Rainbow Trust’s 15th Annual Carol Concert

Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity hosted its 15th annual celebrity-studded London Carol Concert at the stunning St. Paul’s Church, Knightsbridge on Thursday 5 December to raise vital funds to support families caring for a life threatened or terminally ill child.

The event was hosted by much loved radio presenter and broadcaster Jane Garvey. Jane is well known for presenting BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour for over a decade and her daily weekday show on Times Radio as well as her popular podcast with Fi Glover – Off Air… with Jane and Fi.

Special guests and readers at the event, included actress Olivia Williams, well known for her role as Camilla Parker Bowles in The Crown, tennis star Annabel Croft and broadcaster and award-winning journalist Angela Rippon CBE.

The guests were treated to a variety of Christmas music from soprano Margaret Keys and saxophonist Rob Burton, a previous winner of the Woodwind Category Final of BBC Young Musician. The Elstree School Choir also sung an array of classical Christmas songs and lead the congregational singing of traditional Christmas Carols.

One of the many highlights was the reading from Jaxson, seven, who attended the concert with his parents Sophie and Mitch and sister Bella, five. His family has been supported by Rainbow Trust Family Support Worker Wendy since February 2023 following his diagnosis of leukaemia aged three.

Rainbow Trust supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness. When a child has a serious illness, family life is turned upside down and time becomes more precious than ever. Rainbow Trust pairs each family with an expert Family Support Worker who enables them to make the most of time together, giving them practical and emotional support, whenever they need it, for as long as is needed.

Oonagh Goodman, Director of Fundraising and Marketing at Rainbow Trust, said: “We really enjoyed celebrating and welcoming guests, readers and musicians to our 15th Annual Carol Concert, which is one of our most admired and popular fundraising events. Christmas can often be one of the hardest times of the year for the families we support, and we are so grateful that Jaxson was able to attend and read for us.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone for attending this event. Christmas can often be one of the hardest times of the year for the families we support. Everybody got into the festive spirit while fundraising for a fantastic cause, meaning Rainbow Trust Family Support Workers can help those families have the best Christmas possible.”

If you would like to support Rainbow Trust’s Christmas Appeal, please visit rainbowtrust.org.uk/christmas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

