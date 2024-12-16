Celebrating 50 Years: Town Serjeant reflects on a rewarding civic career

As Colchester City Council continues to celebrate its 50th anniversary, long-serving employee Paul Lind reflects on his remarkable 37-year career with the council, having started on 6 June 1989. Now in his role as Town Serjeant, Paul’s dedication to the council and the community is a testament to the rich history and enduring spirit of Colchester.

Since taking on his current role a decade ago, Paul has been responsible for the civic duties that form an integral part of the city’s heritage. This includes supporting the Mayor during public events, maintaining the town’s regalia, and ensuring the Town Hall’s history is celebrated through tours for local schools. For Paul, the most rewarding aspect of his role is sharing Colchester’s rich history with future generations, inspiring local schoolchildren with the stories of the city’s past and the people who shaped it.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of working with a close-knit team and experiencing a wide range of roles, from Hallkeeper to Deputy Town Serjeant. Each step has been different, but the highlight of my career was meeting Queen Elizabeth II during her visit to Colchester in 2006,” said Paul. “It was a moment I’ll never forget, and it’s just one example of the many remarkable experiences I’ve had working at the council.”

Paul’s pride in his work is clear. When asked what he would say to someone considering a career at the council, he added: “I’ve been fortunate to work in an organisation that has treated me and my colleagues like family. The opportunities for advancement are excellent, and the council provides fantastic training and support.”

As Colchester City Council marks its 50th anniversary, Paul’s journey reflects the values that have made the council a constant, dependable presence in the community for over five decades. Read Paul’s full story here.

Pam Donnelly, Chief Executive at Colchester City Council, said: “As Colchester City Council celebrates its 50th anniversary, we are reminded of the enduring pride and commitment of those who have worked here over the years. Paul Lind’s remarkable career is a shining example of the dedication and passion that our staff bring to their roles, particularly when it comes to preserving the civic heritage that makes Colchester such a special place.

“Civic pride runs deep in our city, and Paul’s work in maintaining our traditions and sharing our history with the next generation is a true reflection of this. We are incredibly proud to have such dedicated teams.”

The council will continue to mark this half century by celebrating and sharing ‘Your Stories’ from staff, volunteers, and residents – all who make a huge and often unseen contributions to Colchester. These stories will be celebrating the hard work of employees, volunteers, and residents – all who have a passion for our great city in the past, now and in the future.

