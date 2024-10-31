Celebrate the season at Firstsite

This Christmas Firstsite has something for everyone with a feast of fun things to enjoy throughout the festive season.

Whether you’re into party nights, festive films, or crafting eco-friendly decorations, Firstsite’s Christmas programme is ideal for every generation and with late-night openings from Thursday to Saturday, you can enjoy a full festive night out – all in one place.

Of course, you can also enjoy retreating from the hurly burly of all the build up to Christmas Day by dropping in and exploring the fabulous free-to-see exhibitions, including Colchester-based artist Jane Ostler’s first solo show Finding the Hand of Kindness and a brand-new exhibition celebrating the extraordinary life and works of the British-Mexican artist, Leonora Carrington.

Highlights of Firstsite’s Christmas events and activities include:

The Big Festive Switch On

Wednesday 13 November, free entry

This year the Festive Light Parade ends its trail at Firstsite, but you can continue the celebrations at Colchester’s iconic gallery by visiting the art exhibitions and taking part in various festive activities, including an evening Christmas market from Folk & Bespoke. Plus you can put your feet up after the parade and enjoy an early evening screening of the classic A Muppet’s Christmas Carol – with all tickets only £3!

There are also seasonal treats available in the café and plenty more unique gifts from local makers in the shop.

Christmas Party Nights

Friday 6 December through to Saturday 21 December

Indulge yourself, your friends, family or colleagues to a night of culinary delight and great music with Firstsite’s brand-new Starry Night parties.

Just imagine the scene, the stunning building, with its dramatic frontage and beautiful gallery spaces providing you with an amazing setting for your Christmas bash, complete with a delicious festive three-course dinner and an exclusive bar, plus DJ and dancing.

We also have a range of drinks packages available, which you can pre-order – to help remove any hassle at the start of your evening – and you’ll have a dedicated event coordinator, who will take care of everything, leaving you free to relax and enjoy every moment of the party.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/hire-firstsite/christmas-parties/

Candle Decorating

Sunday 1 December, 10am-12pm. Tickets £39 per person, or £31.90 for Mosaic Members

Join us for a delightful, relaxed, and social morning of festive creativity. Decorate your own beautiful candle to create something that’s perfect for adding a personal touch to your seasonal dining table or home décor.

You can choose between four elegant tapered candles or a classic pillar candle to make your unique design come to life.

There will be a range of templates, designs, and inspiration available, or ‘express yourself’ and freestyle your creativity.

Your workshop leader will be there to help you with your creations, with plenty of handy tips and positive guidance with all the necessary materials provided.

This activity is suitable for people aged 12+ but under 18s must be accompanied by an adult with a paid ticket.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/candle-decorating/

Wreath Making

Thursday 5 December, 7pm-9pm. Tickets £55, Mosaic Members £44

What can be more welcoming for visitors over the festive season than a beautiful wreath hanging on your front door? So why not join in for this fun session, in which you’ll learn how to make an eco-friendly wreath using responsibly sourced foliage and materials.

Led by local floristry expert and grower, Deanna, of Little Meadow Blooms, you’ll learn how to create seasonal bouquets and arrangements inspired by nature.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/wreath-making/

Wicker Star Workshop

Friday 6 December, 10am-12:30pm. Tickets from £40, Mosaic Members £32

‘T’is the season to wicker! Light up your home with a unique decoration that you created yourself, in our Wicker Star workshop.

This is your chance to experience the ancient craft of working with willow. You’ll be shown how to bend and shape this incredible, natural material to create a unique star to take home and display or hang on the wall. Your tutor, Jan, will guide you through every step on the way to creating your own star.

All the necessary materials are included and this activity is best suited to people aged 16+

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/wicker-star-workshop/

Folk & Bespoke Christmas Market

Saturday 7 December, 10am – 3pm, free entry

This might be your very last chance to find truly unique Christmas gifts. The Folk & Bespoke Artisan Craft Market will be chockful of goodies that have been handmade, designed or created by local artists makers and creatives. With a huge range of products available, this is a wonderful chance to not only get your Christmas wrapped up early but also support local creative businesses.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/folk-bespoke-artisan-craft-market/

Festive Canal Folk Art

Sunday 8 December 2:00pm – 5:00pm. Tickets £35 standard, £28 Mosaic Members

In this engaging 3-hour workshop, explore the techniques and history of Canal Folk Art, a vibrant 19th-century British tradition that adorned narrowboats with scenes of roses, castles, and lakes. Guided by Marie Charles, you’ll create two hand-painted, flower-adorned baubles to take home to add to your festive decorations, or gift as a perfect present!

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/festive-canal-folk-art/

Event Cinema: Andre Rieu’s 2024 Christmas Concert: Gold and Silver

Saturday 7 December, 6:45pm and Sun 8 Dec, 1:45pm, Tickets from £13

Don’t miss this chance to celebrate music, love, and Christmas sparkle with world-renowned violinist and conductor, André Rieu’s new Christmas Concert at Firstsite Cinema!

Get ready to be transported to the wondrous world of enchanting glamour that is André’s winter wonderland!

Under the sparkle of 150 chandeliers and 50 Venetian candelabras, feel your heart warm with the magical melody of all your favourite Christmas classics.

André Rieu will be joined on stage by his beloved Johann Strauss Orchestra, along with special guest artists and the young, Dutch singing sensation, Emma Kok.

This magical event embodies the festive spirit of Christmas, bringing joy, warmth, and sparkle to the big screen.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/andre-rieus-2024-christmas-concert-gold-and-silver/

Boozy Brushes – Happy Mariah Carey Season!

Friday 13 December, 7:30pm. Tickets £29 or £23.30 for Mosaic Members

In this special festive edition of Boozy Brushes, all that drag artist Sirena Hart wants for Christmas is YOU to paint a portrait of the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey!

Sip, paint, and groove along in Firstsite’s lively bar area, where Sirena will be keeping the holiday spirit very much alive with a mix of your favourite festive hits.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/boozy-brushes/

Colchester Record Fair

Saturday 14 December, 10am-4pm, Free entry

Nothing beats the pleasure of holding a much-loved album sleeve, carefully taking the vinyl out, inhaling that distinctive odour and then placing the record on the turntable and gently placing the needle on the groove of track one…

Go on, treat yourself to a longed-for disc or find the perfect Christmas gift for a fellow music lover in your life and delight in that simple pleasure of rifling through our brilliant stall holders’ eclectic collections of vinyl and CDs, from a vast range of genres.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/colchester-record-fair/

Stage on Screen: The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker

Friday 20 December, Sunday 22 and Friday 27 December. Tickets from £18.50

Discover the enchantment of ballet with The Royal Ballet: The Nutcracker, a sparkling festive treat for the whole family.

Julia Trevelyan Oman’s classic, period designs bring festive charm to Peter Wright’s beloved Royal Ballet production, as fairytale magic comes together with spectacular dancing in this unforgettable classic ballet.

Join Clara, the young girl who receives a magical Nutcracker as a gift during a Christmas Eve party and later falls asleep, dreaming about a prince.

Marvel at the brilliance of Tchaikovsky’s score, as Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker fight the Mouse King and visit the Sugar Plum Fairy in the glittering Kingdom of Sweets.

This Royal Ballet production keeps true to the spirit of the festive ballet classic, combining the thrill of the fairy tale with spectacular dancing.

More here – https://firstsite.uk/event/the-royal-ballet-and-opera-the-nutcracker/

You can find out about all Firstsite’s festive events and more at firstsite.uk

