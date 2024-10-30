Casino options in and around Essex

They say it is the only way. The county is home to wonderful historic cities such as Chelmsford and Colchester and an extremely vibrant nightlife. The popular television show “The Only Way Is Essex” was first aired on 10th October 2010 and gives an insight into the day-to-day activities and interrelations between those residing in the town of Brentwood and also put Essex firmly on the map. When it comes to organising a night out, Essex is renowned for putting on a good show, and there iscertainly no lack of entertainment in terms of nightlife with plenty of bars and clubs located in Chelmsford.

However, there is another popular option for those residing in Essex, or visitors to the area to explore. And it is an entertainment avenue that is continuing to grow in popularityand is capturing the attention of many players in the online and physical worlds. The clue was in “players,” and we are of course talking about casino action. The traditional pastime is still popular around the country, and there are a couple of classy establishments in Essex. Wherever you are in the county, popalong and check out some of these locations.

Westcliff-on-Sea

Westcliff is home to the Genting Casino, a luxurious, lavishly decorated casino located right by the sea. The wonderful view is a nice side-attraction to the spacious casino floor packed with blackjack and roulette tables as well as slots machines and several types of poker. With a bar open until 3am and a restaurant that offers light snacks or heartier irresistible dishes, the Genting has all the elements for a great night out.

Wherever you are

We touched on the online world earlier, and one phenomenon that is attracting more players is online versions of casinos. Online casinos have been all the rave for the past couple of years, with more players won over by the convenience and ease of casino play. Online casino providers nowadays are taking advantage of advancements in tech and software to produce apps for their platforms. Due to the number of online casinos that are available in app form at the Daily Star for example, it is possible to play wherever you are. You could be at home, on the bus, or down the pub. With more reliable mobile connectivity, and endless mobile data, you can take the casino with you.

Southend-on-Sea

The Grosvenor in Southend-on-Sea is another casino that comes with a stunning view. With the colder months slowly arriving, the warmth of the Grosvenor could be the place to make base for an evening. Whether dining, hitting the casino floor, or watching live sport, there is wide variety on offer at the Grosvenor to ensure a fun time is had. If the venue impresses you that much, the Grosvenor in Southend-on-Sea can also look after Christmas for you, with a variety of Christmas menus available over the festive period.

Casino in the capital

Overall, there are a couple of great casino options for an alternative night out away from the sticky dancefloors and ear-shattering music. Casinos tend to resonate class and sophistication, and more of this can be found just down the road. Essex is nicely located to London, where the famous Hippodrome can be found in Leicester Square, amongst many other casinos. It might not be a regular occurrence, but whether you decide to visit Westcliff, Southend, or London, you can mix up your nights out with a trip to any of these casino venues. And for those other occasions, there are always online casinos to fall back on.

