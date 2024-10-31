Care Home Receptionist Shortlisted for Great British Care Awards 2024

Brentwood Arches Care Home, part of Avery Healthcare, is delighted to announce that Angela Clark, the home’s receptionist, has been shortlisted as a finalist for the Great British Care Awards 2024 in the South-East region.

Angela has been recognised in the category of Putting People First for her dedication and positive impact within the care community.

The Great British Care Awards celebrate excellence across the UK care sector, recognising those who go above and beyond in their roles to support others.

With 21 categories, the awards honour individuals across frontline roles, management, and those making a difference through innovation and compassion in social care.

Angela’s nomination highlights her commitment to the 99-bed care home in Brentwood and her passion for delivering resident-centred support.

“I am truly honoured to be shortlisted for the Great British Care Awards.” said Angela, who has worked at Brentwood Arches Care Home since 2015.

She continued, “This recognition reflects not only my work but also the incredible team I have the privilege of working alongside every day. We are all dedicated to creating a warm and welcoming environment for our residents, and I’m proud to play a part in delivering compassionate care. This nomination inspires me to continue putting our residents first and making a positive impact in their lives.”

The 2024 Great British Care Awards will take place on 15th November at the Hilton Metropole in Brighton, where leaders and nominees from across the social care sector will gather to celebrate.

Brentwood Arches Care Home, part of Avery Healthcare in Essex, is dedicated to providing exceptional respite, residential, nursing, and dementia care while creating a positive, supportive environment for residents. Angela’s recognition highlights this commitment to ensuring a vibrant community.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Reddit

Pinterest

