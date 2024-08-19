Buffy Revamped is heading to Colchester’s Mercury Theatre in September

Fresh from a third triumphant Edinburgh season and a North American debut in Toronto, acclaimed comedy actor Brendan Murphy brings Buffy Revamped to the Mercury Theatre in Colchester on 13 September.

This fast-paced production brings you the entire 144 episodes of the hit 90s TV show, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, as told through the eyes of the one person who knows it inside out… Spike.

‘A riotously good time’ ★★★★★ EdFringeReview

Funny, satirical and bursting with 90s pop-culture references, it’s the perfect parody for Buffy aficionados and those who never enrolled at Sunnydale High alike.

Officially named best-reviewed show at Edinburgh Fringe 2023 by the British Comedy Guide, it was created by comedian Brendan Murphy whose last show, FRIEND (The One with Gunther), won Best Play at the World Wide Comedy Awards.

‘A hilarious romp’ ★★★★★ British Theatre Guide

Buffy Revamped is coming to Colchester direct from a week run at Edinburgh Fringe, performed once again by Brendan Murphy and directed by Hamish MacDougall.

Brendan Murphy is an actor, writer and voice-over artist. As well as Buffy Revamped, he has written and performed FRIEND (The One With Gunther) which has played in North America and Adelaide Fringe and toured the UK. An experienced improviser, Brendan is a member of BBC Radio One’s BattleActs! and a guest player for Second City and Monkey Toast. Regularly performing in Potted Potter, he has toured extensively across the US and Canada including a residency at Bally’s, Las Vegas, which won Best New Show in the Best Of Las Vegas Awards.

Brendan is co-creator of the ARIA award-nominated satirical podcast NonCensored with Rosie Holt. Other writing credits include The Mawaan & Emily Show (BBC Asian Network), SO! Beano (Sky Kids) and Comedians In Quarantine (Comedy Central) with co-writer Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

