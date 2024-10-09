Britain’s ‘unsung’ community heroes named as winners of the 2024 National Diversity Awards

The best of British diversity heroes – many unsung and unseen – have had their work recognised at this year’s National Diversity Awards in association with HSBC UK. The individuals and organisations named as winners were chosen from over 90,000 nominees and 125 finalists in 15 categories. Their dedication to advancing equality, diversity and inclusion was awarded and applauded at the glittering National Diversity Awards event on Friday October 4th.

The winners include charities, campaigners and activists, all of whom work tirelessly to combat injustice and discrimination in very different ways. Among them are a 12-year-old disability champion, a Mixed Martial Arts personality, an entrepreneur with Down Syndrome, leading dairy food producer and two Windrush pioneers. Local charities supporting elderly people, the LGBTQ+ community and marginalised women also won awards.

“Diverse communities are the backbone of British society,” says Ian Stuart, Chief Executive at headline sponsor HSBC UK. “We are incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor of the 2024 National Diversity Awards, helping recognise individuals and groups who are making a positive impact on diversity, equity and inclusion across the UK. It was an honour to join the incredible role models and change makers nominated this year.”

Now in its 13th year, the National Diversity Awards has become a celebrated and celebratory annual event uniting UK citizens irrespective of race, faith, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, disability and culture. The event pays tribute to the work undertaken by a huge array of people, groups and organisations in advancing equality, diversion and inclusion within their communities. Especially at this unsettling time, celebrating the impact of diversity heroes provides a beacon of hope and shows the phenomenal range of good and selfless work being done within our society.

Clare

The 2024 National Diversity Awards were hosted for the second year running by world-renowned broadcaster, author, presenter and journalist Clare Balding, CBE (pictured above) who, in her life and through her work, champions diversity, inclusion and equity.

“I’m honoured and delighted to return as host for these uplifting and inspiring awards. It’s so important to recognise individuals, organisations and charities going above and beyond to unite their communities, making them stronger, safer and happier,” says Clare Balding, CBE. “The National Diversity Awards celebrate all that’s good and powerful in an inclusive society and bring much deserved attention to community heroes whose hard work and achievements might otherwise go unnoticed.”

Positive Role Model Age: Rossino Griffin

Positive Role Model Disability: George Tappenden

Positive Role Model Gender: Jess Rad

Positive Role Model LGBT: Pliny Sooccoormanee

Positive Role Model Race, Faith, Religion: Nazim Ali

Community Organisation Age: Reach Family Project

Community Organisation Disability: Happy Smiles Training CIC

Community Organisation Gender: OPOKA CIO

Community Organisation LGBT: Cornwall Pride

Community Organisation Race, Faith, Religion: Karoy Foundation

Community Organisation Multi Strand: MyCWA

Entrepreneur of Excellence: Ross Laing

Diverse Company: Arla Foods

Celebrity of the Year: Paddy Pimblett

Lifetime Achievers: Aurelia Havet (Posthumous recognition) & Clovis Salmon OBE

