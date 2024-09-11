Britain’s Got Talent winner is coming to Essex to bring some ‘Magic’ with local charity Get Started Art.

Renowned illusionist Richard Jones, the winner of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016, is collaborating with local charity Get Started Art, to launch a magical art initiative for schools and children’s groups in the County, and will be offering hundreds of magic sets to the winners.

Thousands of children from local schools will have the opportunity to participate in a magical colouring competition by designing their very own unique playing card. The children will also receive specially designed Magical Activity Sheets to encourage their participation in arts, crafts, and simple illusions to amaze their friends.

Get Started Art, which was founded in Grays, Essex less than 2 years ago, now supports over 350 charities, hospitals, and groups, and has already donated 100,000 Art Therapy Books across the UK. Founder Dave Barton commented, “Art and Art therapy allow children to express their emotions nonverbally. Whether they’re experiencing trauma, stress, pain, or fear, engaging in creative activities helps them communicate their feelings. Art therapy offers numerous benefits for children, helping them express themselves, cope with challenges, and develop essential skills. Working with Richard has been great fun, and we are so pleased to give the opportunity to thousands of local children to get involved with both arts & crafts and magic!”

Essex man Richard Jones, who has also performed at the Royal Variety Performance, brings his acclaimed Soldier of Illusion Tour to the Thameside Theatre, Grays on October 18th and Queens Theatre, Hornchurch on Jan 25th.

