Brentwood’s Sugar Hut to become a pop-up pub this summer!

After 3 decades, the famous Essex nightclub will close its doors at the end of June to make way for a brand new concept…The ultimate Essex Pub!

For too long, Brentwood high street has been without a proper boozer, a community hub for everyone to enjoy… now Pub Tropicana is here to save the day.

Londoners will already be familiar with the Pub Tropicana crew, the East End pop-up pub experts who famously took over the iconic Studio 338 during the pandemic to create an outdoor pub complete with a whole range of fun activities (with restrictions at the time of course) to a hugely positive reception… now they plan to do the same for Essex (minus the masks and social distancing obviously!).

Starting on June 29th and running every Saturday through July and August (as well as all of England’s Euro 2024 games), Pub Tropicana will be open day and night (2pm – 3am), completely free entry, offering a wide range of modern boozer based fun including live football, stand up comedy, pub quizzes, karaoke, retro games consoles and a whole range of street foods on rotation.

Think Shoreditch on Brentwood High Street and you’ve got the gist..

Some of the attractions on offer include:

Street food

Live Football

Pub Prices and Happy Hours

Retro Games consoles

Live Music and shows

DJs

Pub Quizzes & Prizes

Live comedy

Shisha and Cocktails

Karaoke

Bingo

and much more!

The spirit of the Sugar Hut will live on however as the club room will remain open after 10pm each Saturday complete with its famous VOID sound system for those that want to stay out out.

