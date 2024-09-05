Braintree Mews Care Home Celebrates Positive CQC Report

Braintree Mews Care Home is celebrating this week after receiving a ‘Good’ rating from Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The luxury care home, operated by Avery Healthcare and owned by Artisan Care, has achieved a ‘Good’ rating across all five CQC assessment criteria overall: safe, effective, responsive, caring, and well-led.

Inspectors visited the 75-bed luxury care home in Braintree, Essex, from 24th July 2024 to 14th August 2024.

The CQC report praised Braintree Mews Care Home for its focus on person-centred care, addressing individual preferences to meet residents’ specific needs and promoting dignity and independence.

Residents at the care home expressed their satisfaction, with one stating, “The staff really listen to me and make sure I get the care I want.”

Another resident added, “I feel respected here; they treat us like family.”

The report also highlighted the wide variety of engaging activities offered, which promote mental engagement and build social connections.

Families of residents echoed this sentiment, with one relative commenting, “I love seeing my family member so happy and engaged in activities with others.”

The CQC recognised the ongoing staff training at Braintree Mews Care Home, ensuring that the team remains well-equipped to provide high-quality, responsive care.

The management was praised for its commitment to enhancing safety and service delivery standards, consistently striving for improvement and excellence.

Marius Feeney, Director of Care and Quality at Artisan Care, expressed his delight at the CQC’s recognition, stating, “We are incredibly proud of this achievement, which reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team.”

“Our focus has always been on providing the highest standard of care, and this positive assessment reaffirms our commitment to our residents and their families.”

