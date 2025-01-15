Braintree care home residents enjoy weekly Songs & Smiles sessions to tackle social isolation

thumbnail_IMG_4409

HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home, in Braintree, Essex, has been hosting weekly Songs & Smiles sessions to tackle social isolation through human connection.

Larchwood, a residential dementia care home, have held weekly Songs & Smiles sessions every Tuesday morning with The Together Project and a fully trained professional group leader, who has run the sessions since November 5, 2024. As well as reducing loneliness for parents, guardians and older people, the Songs & Smiles sessions incorporate a growing body of research around child development.

Bringing together singing, movement, social interaction and other stimuli, the programme is designed to develop rhythm and coordination, build confidence and stimulate the senses in a way that promotes healthy development for both babies and care home residents.

thumbnail_IMG_4168

Both the residents and the little visitors experience a 45-minute singalong session using different instruments, toys, coloured scarves and a bubble machine. At the end of the session, Larchwood residents have time to chat with parents, guardians, and toddlers, as well as enjoy cuddles with the little ones.

Each session provides music, fun and friendship for Larchwood residents. The residents have been able to strike a bond with little visitors and their parents and guardians, especially the youngest baby ‘Martha’ who was only eight-weeks-old when she attended the first session.

thumbnail_IMG_4171

Donna Owen, HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home Manager, commented:

“Songs & Smiles has been a huge success. The residents have benefitted so much from the interactions with the children. All the residents living with dementia had a great sense of comfort and joy from these sessions.”

Suzy Dodge, HC-One’s Larchwood Care Home Wellbeing Co-ordinator, said:

“Holding the Songs & Smiles sessions is always a heart-warming experience. It’s incredible to see how the music can bring so much

