Big boost as clean energy and maritime partnership hosts second successful forum in Harwich

A new business coalition to support growing firms in the East of England has held a second successful business forum in Harwich.

The Harwich Clean Energy and Maritime Innovation Cluster is being delivered by a partnership including Freeport East, University of Essex and Tendring District Council to support developing businesses in the region. The partnership focuses on bringing like-minded businesses together, developing links with universities and research bodies, and providing support and networking opportunities for local small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Steve Beel, Chief Executive Officer of Freeport East, said: “Harwich has immense potential to be a key player at a local, regional and national level in terms of future opportunities in the clean energy and maritime industries. It can play an important role in underpinning the Government’s new Industrial Strategy while also delivering local benefits. The area is already an attractive proposition to many new businesses looking to innovate here alongside existing established operators, and together with our plans for the Bathside Bay offshore wind port development, there is a huge potential to build on this partnership approach.”

Tendring District Councillor Ivan Henderson, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Tourism, added: “This is the second business forum we’ve held in Harwich and the model is clearly going from strength to strength. Ensuring that Harwich is well-positioned to benefit from future economic opportunities in the maritime, clean energy and related sectors is critically important to accompany the wider infrastructure investments we’re making in Harwich and Dovercourt High Street. Bringing businesses together in this way is a key part of that and I’m grateful for the support of partners at Freeport East, EastWind, the University of Essex and others for collaborating with Tendring District Council on this important initiative.”

Lexi Brackpool, Project Manager at EastWind, who also joined this week’s event, said: “Now is an incredibly exciting time in the offshore wind industry with significant growth in coming years and the East of England set to play a major role. Harwich, with its offshore wind and maritime heritage is an important hub for ensuring the benefits of offshore wind can deliver real local economic opportunities for people in Tendring and Essex. This event, and our evolving partnership with Freeport East, has been a great opportunity to increase visibility and awareness for businesses in the local area.”

Speakers at the second Harwich Clean Energy and Maritime Innovation Cluster business forum on Wednesday (4 December) included Harwich Haven Authority, EastWind and Offshore Renewables Energy Catapult (ORE Catapult) spoke about innovations in digital technology, the maritime industry, and the offshore wind sector.

The event saw Mr Beel speak about the Cluster’s development, plans for new innovation support space and a number of funds Freeport East is using to support local businesses and green energy. Listeners also heard how EastWind is giving a single voice to operators of offshore wind farms in the region to work with the supply chain and local college, while ORE Catapult is providing incentives for the offshore renewable energy sector by removing supply chain risks. Clacton-based Dura Composites also provided an update on their future growth plans.

Tendring District Council detailed infrastructure investments being delivered in partnership with Freeport East, such as the Bathside Bay development, while Harwich Haven Authority explained how recent funding support secured from the Smart Shipping Fund will help them improve their operations for the future.

