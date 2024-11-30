Bellway buys sensory equipment for Halstead school pupils with special needs

Children with special needs in Halstead are to benefit from a range of specialist sensory equipment purchased by local housebuilder Bellway.

The developer, which is building new homes at Oakfields Park in the town, bought several items for St Andrew’s CofE Primary School’s SEND (Special Educational Needs and Disabilities) department.

The equipment, worth a total of around £450, includes two colour-changing bubble lamps, an ocean wave sensory projector light, an ocean sound recharger, a light-up blanket, a liquid sea life creature and glitter tiles and a colour-changing dolphin.

Earlier this year, Bellway won a national award for its showhome at Oakfields Park, which features a sensory bedroom designed for an autistic child. The sales team at Oakfields Park commissioned Stanza Style Interiors to design the three-bedroom Thespian showhome with a brief to create a welcoming and calming environment for a young couple with an autistic child. They consulted the parent of a child with additional needs to help them develop their design.

image005.jpgThe property was named Showhome of the Year at the 2024 Showhome Awards, and has also been shortlisted for the Best Inclusive Design category in the Estate Gazette Awards.

Rachel Hunter, the SEN Specialist at St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, said: “Our Rainbow sensory room is used by children with a range of SEN needs as well as a calming space to support all our children’s mental health. We would like to thank Bellway Homes for these welcome additions to our equipment.”

Emma Hawkins, Sales Manager for Bellway Essex, visited the school to hand over the items to members of staff.

She said: “The design process which led to the creation of a sensory bedroom for an autistic child in our showhome was an illuminating experience for all of us who were involved. It really brought home to us the challenges faced by children who have special needs.

“We reached out to St Andrew’s CofE Primary School to see if we could help with specialist equipment for their SEND department, selecting items to donate based on those from our sensory room at Oakfields Park which children visiting had enjoyed. It was great to visit the school, which is less than two miles from the development, to meet the staff and pupils and discover just how the items will help the children.

“We hope the donated equipment allows the staff to give their pupils with special needs a deeper, richer more focussed learning experience.”

