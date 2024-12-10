Basildon development highly commended at SBD Awards

A new residential development in Basildon, Essex has been highly commended at this year’s Secured by Design (SBD) awards.

The Beech House development, located in central Basildon, involved the conversion of an existing property into a House in Multiple Occupation (HMO) for students of the nearby Dance Academy in Corringham, successfully achieving an SBD Award for its security attributes in May 2023.

Following this, the development was nominated for the annual SBD Development Awards where it was ‘Highly Commended’. This accolade underscores the commitment to safety, sustainability, and community improvement that the developer, in conjunction with Essex Police Designing Out Crime Officer (DOCO) Angie Pearson, sought to achieve.

Beech House now consists of 23 single occupancy rooms set around a communal kitchen, two lounges, and a rear garden, fostering a sense of community and shared living among its student residents. The development also includes five parking spaces and 25 bike spaces, designed for both resident and visitor use. These bike spaces are conveniently housed in three formal bike stores located in the communal rear garden, providing secure and sustainable transportation options for residents.

What sets Beech House apart from other developments is its commitment to security and the innovative application of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED) principles.

DOCO Angie Pearson’s attention was initially drawn to the project through its planning application, which highlighted its potential as a high-quality and secure HMO for 18-year-old students from the performing arts school. Understanding the importance of maintaining security without compromising fire safety, Angie worked closely with building professionals and the developer to integrate CPTED principles and SBD standards throughout the development process.

Key security enhancements included modifications to the side/rear access gate and the main entrance door. By repositioning the maglock door release and implementing an airlock design in the lobby, Angie ensured that security was robust and effective. Despite challenges, such as ensuring doors met the SBD standards, Angie and the developer collaborated closely to overcome obstacles, ultimately achieving the required certifications.

The area surrounding Beech House had previously recorded 11 incidents of crime in the year prior to occupancy. However, since the project’s completion, the development has experienced no incidents related to the building, a testament to the effectiveness of the security measures implemented.

The developer’s dedication to the SBD process and their proactive engagement with their local DOCO throughout the project earned them not only the SBD Award but also inspired further developments to meet SBD standards, with plans to apply similar principles to a new HMO conversion in Thurrock.

This award not only celebrates the success of Beech House but also highlights the importance of the collaborative efforts between Essex Police’s DOCO team, the developer and building professionals.

Receiving the award, Essex Police Designing Out Crime Officer Angie Pearson said: “I originally noted the Beech House development in the Basildon Planning Applications list, realising that the intended future tenants were to be predominately young females. Aligned to the Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) agenda, I was keen to ensure that the safety of women and girls was a core component of the development, where appropriate crime prevention and risk commensurate security measures were included in the refurbishment.

“This was my first SBD refurbishment award project. I ensured I created a positive relationship with the site owner/developer, this allowed me the opportunity to promote the benefits of Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design (CPTED), with our preferred enabler, Secured by Design, which resulted in them installing extra security measures in addition to the prescribed SBD accreditation requirements.

“I have since been contacted by the developer for CPTED/SBD guidance for another similar property that they intend to refurbish.”

Angie was presented with the award by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives CEO Guy Ferguson and South Yorkshire Police Chief Constable Lauren Poultney, the head of profession for police Designing Out Crime Officers.

What is Secured by Design?

Secured by Design (SBD) is the official police security initiative that works to improve the security of buildings and their immediate surroundings to provide safe places to live, work, shop and visit.

SBD’s product based accreditation scheme – the Police Preferred Specification – provides a recognised standard for all security products that can deter and reduce crime.

There are currently many hundreds of companies producing thousands of attack resistant crime prevention products, across 30 different crime categories, which have achieved Police Preferred Specification.

Improved security

Developers around the UK can achieve SBD awards for incorporating crime prevention measures and techniques into their developments in all kinds of building sectors, such as residential, education, health, transport, commercial, retail, sport and leisure. Indeed, SBD can be used as evidence to discharge third-party obligations under Part Q of Schedule 1 (Security) to the English Building Regulations, the Scottish Building Standard 4.13 (Security) and Welsh Building Regulations Part Q (Security – Dwellings). These awards are gained by working with police Designing Out Crime Officers (DOCOs), who advise architects, developers and local authority planners long before construction begins – and continue to provide advice and guidance until the development is complete.

Academic and other research shows that improving standards of security in brand new and refurbished properties, helps deter and reduce crime. Reducing crime and the fear of crime has direct links to better physical and mental well-being, such as with regard to high volume crimes like domestic abuse.

The built environment influences the behaviour of people who work, live, socialise or simply pass through. SBD seeks to create environments where the law-abiding feel safe and secure whilst at the same time causing the criminal or anti-social to feel vulnerable to detection and thereby influence behaviour in a positive way. This continues to be a key objective for SBD.

