Barnardo’s launches exclusive William Morris Christmas range to support children and families in East of England

Leading children’s charity, Barnardo’s, has launched an exclusive range of William Morris products for the festive season. The pieces from the celebrated brand, which feature a new Hyacinth print in an on-trend dark berry shade, are now available exclusively

in Barnardo’s charity shops across the region.

Highlights from the range include a classic scarf and stylish umbrella, as well as a travel mug, note block, and candle and diffuser set. All are priced at under £10 each, making them ideal Christmas stocking fillers.

The money raised from the range will support children and families across the UK, including in the East of England. Recent research published by Barnardo’s found that more than one in five (21%) parents of children aged 18 and under in the region have struggled

to provide sufficient food for their children over the past 12 months.

Emma Bowman, Director of Barnardo’s South East Region said: “The continuing cost-of-living crisis means that many families are facing a desperate struggle to keep the power on and the fridge stocked this winter.

“Shopping at a Barnardo’s store this Christmas will not only give locals the chance to browse a range of exclusive gifts, but also play a part in helping us to raise much-needed funds to continue supporting the thousands of children and families in the East

of England who need us most.”

Other gifts available from Barnardo’s charity shops this Christmas include a range of classic wooden children’s toys, and fun and eco-friendly printed cotton crackers which can be re-used each year.

