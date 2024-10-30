Bargain rail tickets offered in Essex to encourage people to try the train

People is Essex are being offered heavily discounted train tickets to encourage them to try the train.

The initiative by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership, working in partnership with Greater Anglia, will see £5 return tickets available between Clacton and Colchester on 7 December and Chelmsford to Braintree Freeport on 14 December.

Essex & South Suffolk CRP Rail Engagement Manager, Jayne Sumner, said, “Our new initiative is a great way to enjoy a bargain day out by train and enjoy the beautiful Essex coast, some shopping, a walk or discover somewhere new.

“We’re hoping to attract people who haven’t travelled by train before or maybe haven’t travelled in a while to show them Greater Anglia’s fantastic new trains and highlight the benefits of travelling by train, which is healthier, more active and more sustainable than travelling by car.”

Tickets are limited and will be issued on a first come first served basis. They must be booked in advance and are valid on any train that day.

Tickets are just £5 return for an adult and £2 return for a child aged 5 and over (under 5s are free).

Tickets for Clacton – Colchester on 7 December can be booked at https://railplus.greateranglia.co.uk/community-rail-partnerships/try-a-train-clacton-to-colchester-and-return.html

Tickets for Chelmsford to Braintree Freeport on 14 December can be booked at https://railplus.greateranglia.co.uk/community-rail-partnerships/try-a-train-clacton-to-colchester-and-return-1.html

Greater Anglia’s Customer and Community Engagement Manager, Alan Neville, said, “We’re looking forward to welcoming people aboard our comfortable, modern new trains and – if they are new to train travel or haven’t travelled with us in a while – hope they will be pleasantly surprised and enjoy their journey with us.”

