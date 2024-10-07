Awards recognise achievements of international NHS staff in Essex

Efforts to support minority ethnic NHS staff working in Essex were recognised last weekend at an international awards ceremony.

Essex Partnership University NHS Trust (EPUT) scooped two awards at the Zenith Global Health Awards – an event dedicated to celebrating collaboration and innovation in healthcare across the globe. The awards ceremony took place on Saturday 28 September, just a few days before the start of Black History Month.

The Zenith Global Health Outstanding Team Award went to EPUT’s RISE Programme. RISE stands for ‘resilience, intelligence, strength and excellence’ and is aimed at NHS staff from Global Majority backgrounds. It helps to address inequalities and overcome difficulties people from ethnic minority backgrounds may face as they progress in their careers. Many of the programme’s leaders are from minority ethnic backgrounds themselves and draw upon their experience to educate and inspire the next generation of healthcare leaders.

More than 140 staff members have successfully completed the RISE programme since 2021. Many RISE graduates have since gone on to secure promotions or lead projects to improve patient care in their area. Among these graduates is Damilola Osho.

Damilola was born and educated in Nigeria, before moving to Essex in 2022. While completing RISE, Damilola was promoted to Deputy Ward Manager on a mental health ward in Harlow – and he is now recipient of the Zenith Global Health Rising Star Award.

Damilola said: “RISE has played a key role in shaping my journey, both as a person and as a nurse. It has taught me resilience and brought focus, helping me make important decisions to further my professional development. This is particularly important for me as an internationally educated nurse.”

Alongside his nursing career, Damilola is also a talented saxophonist. He shares his joint passion for music and nursing with his patients, playing uplifting songs to NHS patients across Essex.

He said: “Music is a very good way to improve patients’ mental health.

“I carefully choose the kind of music I play. For example, I play ‘Three Little Birds’ by Bob Marley and the Wailers because people can resonate with the song and have peace of mind that they will be going home soon and life will be better.

“A lot of patients have said how wonderful the music makes them feel when they listen to it. You can see a calmness in them.”

Damilola’s music has inspired patients to write poems and cards for him. Earlier this year, a video of Damilola playing the saxophone for patients at the Linden Centre in Chelmsford was viewed more than 100,000 times.

Moriam Adekunle, who heads up the RISE Programme team, said: “I am incredibly proud of the RISE Programme team, and of Damilola, for receiving these awards.

“During the RISE Programme, we encourage our participants to nurture their unique skills, perspectives and experiences. Damilola’s success is a testament to the impact of this programme and we look forward to hearing the achievements of our RISE graduates for years to come.”

