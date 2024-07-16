Ashberry Homes invites house-hunters to view new homes in Bishop’s Stortford

Ashberry Homes welcomed visitors to the launch of two showhomes at its Maltings Place at St James’ Park development in Bishop’s Stortford.

The event took place at the development off St James’ Way. The three-bedroom Alysium and four-bedroom Tuscany house types, which have been interior designed to help people visualise life in a new home, are now available to view.

Ashberry Homes is building 124 new energy-efficient homes at Maltings Place at St James’ Park. All the houses for sale will have solar panels and electric vehicle charging.

Matthew Saw, Sales Manager for Ashberry Homes, said: “It was great to welcome prospective buyers to the opening of our new showhomes in Bishop’s Stortford. The unveiling was a great success.

“Maltings Place at St James’ Park offers modern living within a new neighbourhood which is taking shape on the edge of this historic town.

“Bishop’s Stortford’s proximity to London makes it an ideal location for those seeking the balance between accessibility into the city and the peacefulness of the countryside. The development is also located within easy reach of major road links, including the M11 and A120.

“We look forward to welcoming more visitors to the site as construction progresses and helping them envision their future in an Ashberry Homes’ property here.”

Ashberry Homes’ development forms part of the wider St James’ Park consortium project, where a total of 750 new homes will be built alongside a new campus for The Bishop’s Stortford High School, as well as a primary school and care home.

Maltings Place at St James’ Park will comprise three, four and five-bedroom houses for sale, with prices currently starting from £480,000.

For more information, call the sales team on 01279 704966 or visit https://www.ashberryhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-london/maltings-place-at-st-james-park.

