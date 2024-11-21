Aldi Launches NEW Festive Munch Mix Tins 50% Cheaper Than M&S

Aldi’s NEW Dairyfine Festive Munch Mix Tins (£4.99, 300g) are the perfect festive choice for shoppers who love a sweet treat, available in stores now.

The festive tin of treasures not only boasts a delicious combination of sweet and salty nibbles but comes in at half the price than the M&S version.

M&S’ alternative, Very Merry Munch Mix, which saw lots of attention on Tik Tok in 2023, had some shoppers disgruntled by its unreasonable price point, one user even commented: ‘I’ll wait for Aldi’s version!’.

Luckily for festive snackers, Aldi’s beautifully designed NEW Dairyfine Festive Munch Mix Tins have just launched in two delicious flavours.

Shoppers can choose the ‘Reindeer’ tin which comes with Rudolph ready chocolate malt balls, sticky toffee popcorn, salted pretzels, balanced perfectly with roasted and caramelised peanuts. Or pick up the ‘Snowman’ tin – delicious jelly sweets, toasted marshmallows popcorn, chocolate covered raisins and white buttons. Surely one of each is the only correct choice!

These festive tins are the perfect stocking filler or addition to the snack table this Christmas.

Both options boast a variety of treats including popcorn, pretzels and jelly sweets, donned with packaging so cheerful it can be reused time and time again.

Aldi Dairyfine Festive Munch Mix Tin

£4.99, 300g

M&S Original Very Merry Munch Mix

£10.00, 460g

Savings with Aldi: £5.01 (50%) / 51p per 100g (24%)

Aldi’s Dairyfine Festive Munch Mix Tins are available in stores from now until Christmas, while stocks last.

