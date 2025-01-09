9 Signs It’s Time to Hand in Your Resignation

Knowing when to move on from a job can be difficult. While every situation is different, there are some common signs that indicate it may be time to hand in your resignation letter and find a new job.

1. You’re Miserable at Work

One of the clearest signs it’s time to quit is if you dread going to work each day. If you find yourself feeling depressed, anxious, or otherwise unhappy at the thought of going to the office, it’s a major red flag. The resignation letter templates on the Adobe website can help make resigning easier if work has become emotionally taxing.

2. You’re Bored All the Time

If you find yourself constantly bored, under–stimulated and unchallenged in your role, it likely means you’ve outgrown your position. Without engaging projects and opportunities for growth, you’ll become demotivated over time. Consider tracking your productivity and motivation levels – if they are continuing to decline, it may be a sign that it’s time to move on.

3. You Disagree with Leadership

Ethical differences and conflicts with leadership often lead to resignation. If the values and direction of the company no longer align with your own principles, it may be time to find an organisation that better fits your perspective. Reflect on whether the issues you have with leadership are severe enough that you cannot continue working there in good conscience.

4. You’re Being Underpaid

Feeling undervalued financially can quickly lead to resentment. If you’ve taken on more responsibilities without a pay increase, or your salary is below industry standards, you have solid grounds to find a company that will compensate you fairly. Do your research – look at typical salaries for your role and experience level so you have objective data to back up your need for higher pay.

5. Opportunities for Advancement are Limited

If there’s no clear path for you to progress in your career, it’s understandable to look elsewhere. Make sure to have an exit strategy mapped out before resigning over a lack of promotion opportunities. Set up informational interviews and tap your network to find companies where you can continue moving up.

6. Your Needs Aren’t Accommodated

Accommodation requests regarding health, family obligations, or other major needs that are dismissed or ignored are a definite sign it’s time to resign. Don’t stay with a company that doesn’t support your well-being. If the culture is inflexible and unsympathetic to life outside of work, you’ll only burn out faster.

7. The Work Environment is Toxic

From office politics to harassment, toxicity spreads quickly. If your workplace culture has become hostile or abusive, resigning is often the best option for your mental health and safety. Pay attention to signs like high turnover, frequent arguments, exclusion, and other red flags that signal an unhealthy environment.

8. Your Values Don’t Align with the Company’s

Pay attention if the organisation’s practices conflict with your personal ethics. Whether it’s diversity issues or sustainability policies, compromising your values for a paycheck leads to inner turmoil. Make a list of your top values and critically assess how well the company lives up to them.

9. You Have a Better Offer

Receiving a solid job offer elsewhere with better pay, responsibilities, or work-life balance is a clear sign it’s time to move forward. Be discreet and professional about resigning if you intend to take the new opportunity. Weigh the pros and cons carefully first – don’t leave just for a slight upgrade, as every job has trade–offs.

How to Write a Resignation Letter

Once you’re ready to resign, crafting a formal resignation letter is an important next step. Follow these tips for writing one:

Keep it Simple

Your letter can be brief. All you need to communicate is that you are resigning and when your last day will be. Flowery language isn’t necessary. Avoid excessive explanations about why you’re leaving.

Express Gratitude

Thank your employer for the opportunities you were given. A little goodwill goes a long way. Mention specific skills you gained or successes you achieved.

Give Proper Notice

Check your contract and give at least two weeks’ notice, if not more. This ensures you leave on good terms. Offer to help transition your responsibilities to others.

State Your Last Day Firmly

Be clear about when exactly your employment will end. This avoids any miscommunication. Don’t make your last day negotiable.

Maintain Professionalism

Avoid venting frustrations. Your resignation letter is not the place to air grievances. Stay polite and take the high road.

Proofread Carefully

Double check for typos and mistakes. You want the letter to look polished. Read it aloud and have someone else review it too.

Deliver in Person

If possible, give notice in person along with a printed letter. This extra courtesy is appreciated. Offer to discuss your decision in an exit interview.

Knowing when it’s time to move on from a job can be difficult. Pay attention to signs of misalignment like boredom, toxicity, or lack of growth opportunities. If resigning is the right choice, approach it professionally using resignation letter best practices. With some self-reflection and planning, you can transition smoothly to a new and better chapter in your caree

